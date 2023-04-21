Business development expansion in Biggleswade approved despite concerns over anti-social behaviour

The third phase of a business development in Biggleswade has been given the green light

The third phase of a business development in Biggleswade will proceed despite concerns over speeding cars, anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

Applicant Tritax Symmetry Biggleswade 3 Limited’s full plans involve demolishing three properties and building three business units on land at Springfield Bungalow and Stratton Farm Cottages in London Road, and land to the south of Stratton Business Park in Gold Road.

The project covers 63 acres, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

Biggleswade deputy mayor Madeline Russell said: “Our concerns were based on the deficit of infrastructure, particularly access to London Road and the A1 south roundabout, as well as speeding on Pegasus Drive.

“There’s a lack of sustainable transport from Stratton Business Park and the retail park to the town centre and housing areas.

“We’ve been impressed by the first two phases of Symmetry Park and appreciate jobs are coming to the town.

“The widening of the mouth of Pegasus Drive junction, the shared cycleway and footway and the pedestrian/cycle crossing are particularly welcome, as is the funding of a shuttle bus service for up to five years.”

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker, acknowledged “considerable improvements” have been made since the application was first submitted.

“The bus service is a huge step in the right direction,” she said. There’s a chance for it to link into the sustainable transport corridor.

“I want to ensure the air quality around Biggleswade and at the roundabout junction is being monitored appropriately. I’m also worried about the combination of traffic with HGVs and shoppers accessing the retail park.

“One reason for my call-in was anti-social behaviour. The wide, long, open road is a fantastic place if you want a race track or to practice your donuts. That noise does travel.

“Bedfordshire Police have had multiple complaints from the residents of Saxon Drive and Dunton Lane. We’ve had a number of operations down there to get on top of this.

“It’s particularly anti-social driving, but also drug dealing. There’s little natural surveillance. I’d rather design those problems out than address it with more policing afterwards.

“There’s no police consultation on this application and whether it meets their requirements to monitor the area effectively.”

Development director of Tritax Symetry Tom Leeming explained: “The success of phase two clearly shows the demand from companies for sustainable development in Biggleswade.

“We promote on site energy generation. Phase three will connect into this system.

“Contributions will extend the bridleway network around the site. The private road is managed by Savills and monitored by CCTV.

“The development will allow businesses to locate to and expand in the area creating an important supply of jobs in challenging economic times.”

Asked about anti-social behaviour, Mr Leeming replied: “We delivered the Co-op building in 2020. I’ve received no reports of drug dealing or other anti-social behaviour, donutting or racing.

“Clearly we wouldn’t be happy with that happening on our estate and it wouldn’t be conducive to our customers operating businesses there.”

Planning officer Ben Tracy added: “All commercial units are fenced and gated. The operational areas and car parks are surveyed. And air quality is monitored.”