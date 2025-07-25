By-election earmarked for September after Stotfold councillor resigns

A voter places a ballot paper as the General Election got underway across the UK. Photo from Rui Vieira/PA Images

A Labour councillor has resigned from Central Bedfordshire Council, with the prospect of a by-election in Stotfold this September.

Helen Wightwick was elected to the local authority in May 2023 with 743 votes, in a seat previously held by the Conservative Party.

Independent CBC councillor Kathryn Woodfine topped the poll at the local elections that year, with 1,348 votes. Both were elected. The turnout was 34 per cent.

If more than one candidate is nominated, the by-election will be contested on Thursday 11th September between 7am and 10pm.

The official notice said because of “the resignation of councillor Helen Wightwick, a vacancy has arisen in the office of councillor for Stotfold ward”.

“An election to fill the vacancy will be held within 35 days (in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act 1972), after notice in writing has been given by two electors from the CBC area requesting that one be held.”

Completed nomination papers must be delivered to the deputy returning officer at CBC “on any day after the date of this notice, during normal office hours, but not later than 4pm on August 14th 2025”.

Applications to register to vote “must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on August 26th 2025”.