Call for public meeting as revised plans for more than 400 houses on land north of Biggleswade set to be submitted

Biggleswade Town Council

A revised planning application is being prepared for a large housing allocation in Central Bedfordshire Council’s Local Plan.

Alternative access arrangements are being considered for a residential development project on land north of Biggleswade, which was rejected last year.

These proposals had been strongly opposed by the town council over the impact on the local road network and the prospect of lasting damage to the setting of Biggleswade Common, the Biggleswade Green Wheel and the rural setting of Furzenhall.

The scheme for up to 416 homes on a 43-acre site north of Furzenhall Road was refused by CBC’s development management committee in August.

But BTC has received a letter from estate agents and property consultants Carter Jonas seeking a meeting to brief town councillors and local CBC ward councillors on its new application.

The firm’s correspondence states: “The town council will recall the planning application that was lodged by Hallam Land Management for land north of Biggleswade.

“Following its refusal and the associated comments made about access arrangement to this allocated site, the applicant has been reviewing alternative plans.

“A revised application is now being prepared that includes an alternative access strategy. We plan to submit this in the coming weeks.

“Given BTC’s previous engagement in the site, we thought it might be useful to provide you with a briefing of the fresh proposals.”

Deputy mayor Mark Knight said: “To my mind we should absolutely meet with them, given it would be an opportunity for them to brief us.

“This should be a public meeting because members of the community should have the chance to attend. I don’t think we should have private meetings with developers, as that doesn’t look good.

“We could resolve to do that in an invited speaker slot or consider having an extraordinary council meeting where we can devote sufficient time to this very important matter.”

Town councillor Colin Thomas explained: “Considering the amount of time and effort we’ve spent on this previous to their letter, I think we should have a proper council meeting.”

Town councillor Michael North agreed, saying: “It should be a public meeting. Whether it’s as an invited speaker or an extraordinary council meeting, I’ll leave that to others.

“Perhaps officers can get some feedback around how long they think will be needed to provide their briefing.”

Town councillor Andy Skilton warned: “I’m quite cynical about this development. It almost feels like if we engage with them, we’re not endorsing it as such, but if we don’t consult with them we lose our ability to comment.

“On balance we definitely should engage with them, but I was quite shocked to see it come back so quickly.”

Town councillor Jo Jones added: “It might be helpful for them to share any documentation in advance to make the meeting go a little smoother. We could collate questions potentially, rather then it become an elongated session.”

