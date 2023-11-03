The council is one of more than 40 who have backed the policies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Central Bedfordshire has introduced new RSPCA-backed measures to help to protect animals from fireworks as Bonfire Night approaches.

The measures include public awareness campaigns about the impact of fireworks on animals, making sure all displays on council land are advertised in advance so residents can take necessary precautions, and promoting the sale of quieter or low-noise fireworks to businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Gingell, RSPCA public affairs manager for local government, said: “It's really positive that so many local authorities have taken proactive steps to help protect animals during the fireworks season - and we hope these measures will ease the stress and fear many animals experience at this time of year.“We’ve worked with councils across England and Wales on a suite of policies aimed at helping pet owners feel prepared, and ensuring our communities are planning ahead and considering the risks to animals.“From awareness campaigns, to encouraging businesses to stock lower noise fireworks, and advertising displays in advance, there’s loads of great work going on at a local authority level ahead of this Guy Fawkes Night; and many councils have helped us by urging the UK Government to take further action too. It’s a great reminder of what we can achieve together for animal welfare."

Fireworks illuminate the Hong Kong. Photo by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

The RSPCA has also re-issued its tips for pet owners ahead of the Bonfire Night weekend, which can be found here. Storm Ciaran could hit many organised displays this year - and the RSPCA said it fears this will lead to more DIY displays at home which can add to the stress and risk for animals.Carrie Stones, campaign manager at the RSPCA added: “With heavy rain seeing many organised events cancelled, we’re expecting to see more backyard displays, which make it much harder for pet owners to prepare.