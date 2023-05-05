Central Bedfordshire Election Results - here's who has been elected so far

Voting has taken place

Voters flocked to the polls yesterday (May 4) to make their voice heard in this year’s Central Bedfordshire Council and town and parish elections.

And while other parts of the country held their counts well into the night, here in Central Bedfordshire the count took place on May 5.

Here are the results so far:

Central Bedfordshire Council

Aspley and Woburn

Turnout: 54.9%

John Michael Baker (Independent): 1,844 – Elected | Neil Davies (Labour): 68 | James Alan Emm (LibDem): 24 | Martin Hawkins (Conservative): 103

Independent JohnMichael Baker is elected.

Barton-le-Clay and Silsoe

Turnout: 38%

Aarron Colin Byng (Conservative): 573 | Liz Childs (Independent): 879 – Elected | Mandy Ellis (Reform UK): 97 | Anna French (Independent): 882 – Elected | Joe Irwin (Conservative): 596 | Sanho Lupata (Labour): 340 | Paul St. John Martin (LibDem): 199 | Jonathan Matthew Kenneth Paxton (LibDem): 403 | Gemma Widdowfield (Labour): 376

Independents Liz Childs and Anne French are elected.

Biggleswade East

Turnout: 33%

Grant Graham Fage (Conservative): 676 – Elected | Mark Adrian Foster (Conservative): 659 | Jacob David Holland-Lindsay (LibDem): 73 | Alistair Nelson (Green Party): 140 | Andrew Skilton (Labour): 658 | Mollie Jean Smy (Independent): 513 |

George Tookey (Labour): 428 | Gareth Tranter (Independent): 769 – Elected

Conservative Grant Graham Fage and Independent Garath Tranter are elected.

Biggleswade West

Turnout: 35%

Natalie Elizabeth Ashton (Labour): 698 | Ian Joseph Bond (Conservative): 678 | Paul Burgin (Labour): 698 | Tommy Lee Godfrey (LibDem): 179 | Paul How (Independent): 1,325 – Elected | Sarju Shailesh Patel (Conservative): 589 | Madeline Ann Russell (Conservative): 692 | Julian Paul Vaughan (Labour): 739 | Steven Watkins (Independent): 1,581 – Elected | Hayley Whitaker (Independent): 2,192 – Elected

Independents Paul How, Steven Watkins and Hayley Whitaker are elected.

Caddington

Turnout: 38.2%

Kevin Mark Collins (Conservative): 1,043 – Elected | Mala Dinsdale (Labour): 333 | Eila Carole Goss (LibDem): 289 | Vicky Malone (Independent): 1,394 – Elected | Matt Russell (Green Party): 309 | Shirley Jean Smith (Labour): 421 | Michael Henry Stott (Conservative): 719 | Susan Christine Thorne (LibDem): 145 | John Waller (Independent): 651

Conservative Kevin Mark Collins is elected.

Clifton, Henlow and Langford

Turnout: 30.8%

Laura Jane Abbott (Labour): 1,270 | Linda Fuller (Green): 742 | David Leslie Mann (LibDem): 647 | Kevin Joseph O'Daly (Labour): 1,001 | Vipulkumar Patel (Labour): 881 | Drew Robert Richardson (Conservative): 1,680 – Elected | David Shelvey (Conservative): 1,667 – Elected | Richard David Wenham (Conservative): 1,589 – Elected

Conservatives Drew Robert Richardson, David Shelvey and Richard Davin Wenham are elected.

Dunstable Central

Turnout: 28%

Gregory Lawrence Alderman (Labour): 351 | Carole Hegley (Conservative): 368 – Elected | David Jones (LibDem): 71 | Andy Palmer (Independent): 221

Conservative Carole Hegley is elected.

Dunstable East

Turnout: 27%

Rita Egan (LibDem): 154 | John Gurney (Independent): 716 – Elected | Kenson Felix Francis Gurney (Independent): 565 – Elected | Richard William Kenneth Hunt (LibDem): 180 | Shafi Kottadan (Labour): 473 | Gloria Louise Martin (Conservative): 536 | Louise O'Riordan (Independent): 316 | Jay Patel (Conservative): 393 | Gemma Margaret Russell (Labour): 490

Independents John Gurney and Kenson Felix Francis Gurney are elected.

Dunstable West

Turnout: 31%

Richard Matthew Attwell (Independent): 697 | Philip Edward Crooks (Labour): 462 | Eugene Patrick Ghent (Conservative): 893 – Elected | Khaleel Obryan Morrison (Independent): 439 | Elizabeth Anne Owen (LibDem): 251 | Roger Barry Pepworth: (Labour): 526 | Ian Witherick (LibDem): 195 | Nigel Young (Conservative): 819 – Elected

Conservatives Eugene Patrick Ghent and Nigel Young are elected.

Eaton Bray

Turnout: 33%

Keith Faulkner (Labour): 193 | Dominic Alexander Scholfield (Green Party): 209 | Philip Douglas Keer Spicer (Conservative): 693 – Elected

Conservative Philip Douglas Keer Spicer is elected.

Flitwick

Turnout: 37%

Ian David Adams (Conservative): 1,138 – Elected | Neil Arthur Bunyan (Conservative): 1,090 | Klaus Dudas (Labour): 469 | Robert Harley (Green Party): 292 | Andrea Kathleen Kidd (LibDem): 209 | Nick Peter London (Labour): 493 | Gareth Mackey (Independent): 2,248 – Elected | Leisa Alexandra Milne (Green Party): 252 | Tim Parsons (Conservative): 854 | Kai Casen Roberts (Green Party): 429 | Russ Shaw (Reform UK): 192 | Heather Jane Townsend (Independent): 1,785 – Elected | Alan Roger White (LibDem): 147 | Chris Yates (Labour): 698

Conservative Ian David Adams and Independents Gareth Mackey and Heather Jane Townsend are elected.

Heath and Reach

Turnout: 38%

Sebastien Hine (Green Party): 54 | Rhiannon Victoria Leaman (LibDem): 143 | Harry Palmer (Reform UK): 121 | Christine Mary Sheppard (Labour): 209 | Mark Anthony Gaius Versallion (Conservative): 782 – Elected

Conservative Mark Anthony Gaius Versallion is elected.

Houghton Conquest and Haynes

Turnout: 30%

Keith David Paul Brown (Labour): 149 | Paul Forster (LibDem): 49 | Rebecca Hares (Independent): 628 – Elected | Penny Hartley (Green Party): 48 | Mark William Smith (Conservative) 233

Independent Rebecca Hares is elected.

Houghton Regis East

Turnout: 22%

Chloe Alderman (Labour): 563 – Elected | Jan Cooper (Independent): 434 | Laura Jane Mary Ellaway (LibDem): 366 | Andrew Robert Green (Labour): 466 | Pat Hamill (Independent): 730 – Elected | Nicola Helen Hampton-Daly (Conservative): 239 | Tracey McMahon (Independent): 619 – Elected | Gillian Kathryn Patrick (Green): 121 | Marion Frances Rolfe (LibDem): 296 | Sam Russell (Labour): 463 | Debra Elaine Taylor (LibDem): 345 | Nigel Austin Warren (Conservative): 201

Labour’s Chloe Alderman and Independents Pat Hamill and Tracey McMahon are elected.

Houghton Regis West:

Turnout: 21%

Catherine Joyce Aganoglu (Green): 103 | Wendy Anne Bater (Labour): 341 | Alex Butler (Labour Party): 292 | Jimmy Carroll (Independent): 190 | Yvonne Miriam Farrell (LibDem): 392 – Elected | Susan Anne Goodchild (LibDem): 498 – Elected | Michelle Herber (Independent): 185 | Olga Krupski (Conservative): 228 | Vera Chinelo Nnadozie (Conservative): 182

Lib Dems Yovonne Miriam Farrell and Susan Anne Goodchild are elected.

Leighton Linslade North

Turnout: 30%

Mike Bishop (Labour): 976 | David Alexander Bligh (LibDem): 1,285 – Elected | Patrick Francis Carberry (Labour): 920 | Nigel Kenneth Carnell (LibDem): 1,200 – Elected | Steve Jones (Conservative): 956 | Tony Morris (Conservative): 911 | Kevin Colin Pughe (LibDem): 1,271 – Elected | Antonio Daniel Vitiello (The English Democrats "Putting England First!"): 133 | Ewan Gordon Wallace (Conservative): 864 | Jane Mary Woodman (Labour): 876

Lib Dems David Alexander Bligh, Nigel Kenneth Carnell and Colin Pughe are elected.

Meppershall and Shillington

Turnout: 37.45%

Dave Holland (Reform UK): 165 | Ray Ross Morgan (LibDem): 123 | Ian Leslie Shingler (Independent): 89 | Blake Stephenson (Conservative): 778 – Elected | Glenda Janice Tizard (Labour): 239

Conservative Blake Stephenson is elected.

Northill

Turnout: 39%

Paul Daniels (Conservative): 676 – Elected | Andrew David Harland (Labour): 210 | Simon Sheridan (Independent): 541

Conservative Paul Daniels is elected.

Potton:

Turnout: 40%

Rhiannon Elizabeth May Charlton Barrow (Labour): 163 | Rebecca Beattie: (Green:): 216 | Robert Anthony Cheesewright (Labour): 109 | Robert Matthew Pullinger (Conservative): 272 | Suzanne Clare Worboys (Conservative): 288 | Tracey Wye (Independent): 1,908 – Elected | Adam Zerny (Independent): 2,296 – Elected

Independents Tracey Wye and Adam Zerny are elected.

Shefford

Turnout: 29%

Tony Brown (Conservative): 907 – Elected | Mark Robert Liddiard (Conservative): 918 – Elected | Jack Moore (LibDem): 315 | Jack Stephen Risbridger (Labour): 752 | John Nigel Tizard (Labour): 747

Conservatives Tony Brown and Mark Robert Liddiard are elected.

Stotfold

Turnout: 34%

Satinderjit Singh Dhaliwal (Labour): 569 | Steven Ian Graham Dixon (Conservative): 604 | Rachel Mary McGann (LibDem): 386 | Josie Richardson (Conservative): 527 | Helen Diana Wightwick (Labour): 743 – Elected | Kathryn Woodfine (Independent): 1,348 – Elected