Central Beds Council's latest unaudited accounts now open for public inspection

Central Bedfordshire Council’s unaudited accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 are now open for public inspection.

The council, by law, must tell residents and taxpayers how it spends public money.

Charles Warboys, the council’s director of resources, told the Audit Committee yesterday (May 30): “There’s a period of 30 working days in which the public can inspect [the accounts] and ask us questions.

“I don’t think we get very many questions from the public at all, if any.

“But it’s a requirement that we make [them] available,” he said.

Until 16:00 on July 12, 2023, a “local government elector” for Central Bedfordshire, or his/her representative, can ask the auditor questions, or make objections to, the accounts before they are signed off by the council.

These can be viewed online, or a hard copy of the accounts and related documentation can be inspected on request (by calling 0300 300 627, or by writing to the council’s director of resources).

Related documentation includes books, deeds, contracts, bills, vouchers and receipts.

However, any items that are commercially confidential, or contain personal information, are exempt from inspection.

As the accounts are unaudited they are subject to change.

