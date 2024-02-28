Community projects in Potton, Shefford, Dunton and Old Warden get over £50,000 in government funding

Potton Town Sign

Four community projects have been given a cash boost of more than £50,000 from Central Bedfordshire Council to invest in resident facilities.

The community projects were awarded grants from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund – and are part of a total £240,589 investment by the council.

The Friends of Warden Abbey Vineyard in Old Warden were given £6,000 to buy new grounds maintenance equipment. And £7,500 was awarded to Bellcote Meadow Millennium Green Trust in Shefford to put down new tarmac for parking and access to improve accessibility for all.