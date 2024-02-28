Community projects in Potton, Shefford, Dunton and Old Warden get over £50,000 in government funding
Four community projects have been given a cash boost of more than £50,000 from Central Bedfordshire Council to invest in resident facilities.
The community projects were awarded grants from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund – and are part of a total £240,589 investment by the council.
The Friends of Warden Abbey Vineyard in Old Warden were given £6,000 to buy new grounds maintenance equipment. And £7,500 was awarded to Bellcote Meadow Millennium Green Trust in Shefford to put down new tarmac for parking and access to improve accessibility for all.
The council gave £29,000 to Potton Hall for All, with the money going towards a heat pump, an outdoor storage base and the materials needed for an approach road to the centre. Dunton Community Garden received a grant of £8,500 to refurbish its kitchen and improve security and accessibility.