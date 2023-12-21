Concerns plans for 170 new homes could lay foundations for Biggleswade and Langford merger

"No tangible and significant village benefits resulting from this project" says councillor

Biggleswade Town Council office sign. Councillors unanimously opposed the plans. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Plans for up to 170 homes on the outskirts of Langford could potentially lay the foundations for the village’s merger with Biggleswade, a meeting heard.

Applicant Gladman Developments Limited has submitted outline proposals to Central Bedfordshire Council for the housing on 24 acres of agricultural land leased to tenant farmers.

The site is to the east of Langford Road, Biggleswade, and north of Queens Way and Denny Crescent in Langford.

The housing would consist of 119 homes at market value and 51 affordable or social rent properties, according to the planning application form.

Other features are public open space, a sustainable drainage system, landscaping and access, said a report to a Biggleswade Town Council meeting.

Town councillor Madeline Russell said: “I’m concerned because this is moving towards more coalescence with Biggleswade and it’s not something we want for the town.

“We’ve suggested there shouldn’t be any development in Biggleswade south of the A1. This is edging up from Langford in the other direction, with many houses and plenty of vehicles.

“Apart from the coalescence, the other issue is the amount of extra traffic on Langford Road. This isn’t the easiest route to drive along, as it’s already very busy. So I think we object on those two grounds.”

Langford Parish Council opposes the development because it sits outside of both the Langford Neighbourhood Plan 2020 to 2035 and the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan 2015 to 2035.

In its statement of community involvement, Gladman referred to being “pleased that a number of people engaged with the consultation process for this site and provided comments during the pre-application process”.

The company explained: “A number of the local community responded to the consultation, indicating that they believe there’s a need for more homes, particularly for younger people.

“Delivering up to 170 new homes therefore directly responds to this need, and our proposals have been informed by the responses given.

“Gladman has taken account of the views expressed by those who were consulted and has engaged with the local community in a variety of ways.

“This is to ensure their opinions have been considered, while acknowledging members of the community access information and respond in different ways.

“The statement of community involvement provides a response to the key matters raised and how these have been adopted within the submitted planning application.”

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford CBC councillor Drew Richardson has called in the development, saying: “The area hasn’t been designated in CBC’s Local Plan and is a windfall site, which lies outside the village building envelope.

“The housing density at an average of 34.62 homes per hectare is well over the maximum permissible of 30. Urbanisation of the village is unacceptable.

“There are no tangible and significant village benefits resulting from this project, as required by the objectives and policies within the local neighbourhood plan for this scale of development.”