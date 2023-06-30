Conservative candidate wins Wyboston by-election for seat on Bedford council

The Conservative party candidate has won the Wyboston ward by-election for a seat on Bedford Borough Council.

Burglars target the same home in a village near Biggleswade twice just days apart

Tribute to former owner of The Crown Hotel in Biggleswade​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​who has died aged 1​​​​​​​02

The by-election was called after Conservative Tom Wootton was elected both for the Wyboston seat and as mayor of Bedford at the elections in May.