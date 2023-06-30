News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Conservative candidate wins Wyboston by-election for seat on Bedford council

Julie Cox has been elected
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST
Ballot box Ballot box
Ballot box

The Conservative party candidate has won the Wyboston ward by-election for a seat on Bedford Borough Council.

The results of yesterday’s (June 29) by-election were:

Turnout 34%

Julie Cox, Conservative Party: 610 - elected

Most Popular

Ian Nichols, Labour Party: 34

Thomas Townsend, LibDems: 323

The by-election was called after Conservative Tom Wootton was elected both for the Wyboston seat and as mayor of Bedford at the elections in May.

Related topics:BedfordConservative PartyBedford Borough CouncilLabour Party