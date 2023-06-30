Conservative candidate wins Wyboston by-election for seat on Bedford council
The Conservative party candidate has won the Wyboston ward by-election for a seat on Bedford Borough Council.
The results of yesterday’s (June 29) by-election were:
Turnout 34%
Julie Cox, Conservative Party: 610 - elected
Ian Nichols, Labour Party: 34
Thomas Townsend, LibDems: 323
The by-election was called after Conservative Tom Wootton was elected both for the Wyboston seat and as mayor of Bedford at the elections in May.