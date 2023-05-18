Consultation over 416-home housing development in Biggleswade reopened

Planning applications

A housing development for up to 416 homes on a 43-acre site north of Furzenhall Road in Biggleswade has been reopened for consultation by Central Bedfordshire Council.

It follows the applicant submitting extra data around traffic modelling, according to a social media post by Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker.

Almost all traffic modelling uses something called ‘trip end model presentation program’ or TEMPro, which allows developers to project the traffic growth for the coming years up to 2050, she explained.

“This highly controversial application has been widely criticised for the poor access via a single road, Furzenhall Road, with seemingly little weight given to the current traffic problems along Potton Road.

“The base data used to project traffic growth in TEMPro is generated by the government, with the original application using information from 2018.

“The applicants have used the most recent TEMPro release from 2021 in this latest revision, where projections were adjusted following the Covid pandemic.

“Needless to say the traffic projections are lower and as a result the traffic modelling for the development is suddenly much improved.

“The applicants suggest to CBC that ‘the associated guidance is clear that the updated dataset should be used wherever possible’. Basically the government insists this version is used and accepted by CBC.

“We’ve never experienced a pandemic like Covid before, or how society recovers afterwards. So any traffic projections can only be based on educated guesswork.

“I’ve spoken to CBC officers about my concerns that this data alone could shift the balance towards making this application acceptable under current planning law,” added councillor Whitaker.

“Highways planners are still scrutinising the revised data and arriving at a conclusion. But they did acknowledge that some junctions are still over capacity.”

When an applicant makes significant changes to its plans, CBC is required to consult residents again as part of this process.

“This application has never been in front of the CBC planning committee and it’s never been refused,” said councillor Whitaker. “This toing and froing between CBC and the developer has no time limit, so it can go on for years potentially.

“The fact this has taken so long just goes to show how much the developers are struggling to overcome the problems raised. Another key factor is loss of amenity around the green space.”

The project includes affordable housing, allotments, a community orchard, public open space, children’s play area, parking, cycleways and footpaths, as well as landscaping. More than 1,500 people have objected already.

CBC is obliged to try and make any development acceptable by planning laws, set by the government on the basis there should always be a presumption in favour of development.

This site was included in the CBC Local Plan, which sets out development across Central Bedfordshire until 2035. But the town council has strongly objected to this application, preferring large scale housing to the east of Biggleswade.