Not enough candidates stood at the 2019 election

Arlesey Town Council called for the community governance review after it had difficulty attracting enough candidates to stand during the 2019 parish elections.

This can lead to uncontested elections where no vote is needed as there is space for all the candidates.

In 2017/8 the number of councillors on the town council was cut from 15 to 12 – but only four nominations were received at the 2019 election, meaning Central Beds Council was required to appoint its three ward councillors to the town council to make sure proper decision making could go ahead.

But this was a temporary measure until enough of the vacancies could be filled.

The consultation will run until June 14 and comments can be made online or by requesting a paper copy on 0300 300 8301.