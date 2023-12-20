Consultation set for changes to school transport in Central Bedfordshire as council tries to reduce budget shortfall

School transport services cost £13m in 2022/23 and the figure is expected to be more than £18m this financial year

Central Beds Council headquarters

Measures to help reduce spiralling education transport costs in Central Bedfordshire will be consulted on, as the Independent administration aims to tackle its budget deficit.

Five aspects of policy could be changed “to align with the council’s Schools for the Future programme and Department for Education revised guidance, to promote equity of access and to improve clarity”, according to a report to CBC’s executive.

“The statutory responsibility for transport for 16 to 19-year-olds rests with local authorities, which are required to publish a home to school travel policy annually,” said the report.

“Where changes are proposed affecting children’s eligibility for transport, councils should consult locally for a minimum of 30 days.”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker explained: “One element is introducing independent travel training, particularly for our special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) children.

“Another is to switch from a closest catchment to a nearest qualifying school model. We offer concessionary fares for spare seats on our transport services, but don’t include the wording ‘where available’.

“If a bus is full and one extra person wants to travel, we need a bigger bus or to start paying for taxis. The wording has to say ‘spare seats can be sold to other children’, so we don’t incur huge extra costs.

“We’re reviewing the low income post-16 transport, but don’t want any child to suffer detrimentally because of this. Schools receive a bursary for which children will be asked to apply towards their post-16 travel, as currently we pay that.

“Finally, if a child finishes at 2pm where we provide transport, there’s an option to try our independent travel training to avoid waiting around.”

The changes will be considered by CBC’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee in February, the committee heard.

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion called for the catchment areas in Central Bedfordshire to be redrawn, particularly Leighton Linslade, warning: “It doesn’t make sense to parents.

“It’s a massive job and that’s why it hasn’t been done yet. Implementing this policy without redrawing the catchment boundaries will cause many problems.”

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark said: “At our briefing, the proposal around the nearest school wasn’t mentioned, so I’m wondering whether you’ve considered all the unintended consequences.

“I completely understand our policy is more generous than necessary. But I don’t know how destabilising this will be for schools with their established catchments and the current flows of children.

“There’s a particularly complex pattern around children who attend Arnold Middle School at Barton-le-Clay. The accepted practice bears no resemblance to the nearest school distances.”

Executive member for families, education and children councillor Whitaker added: “We need to hear these concerns and see if there’s any bearing on what’s implemented.”

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker said: “I don’t think the catchment areas should be entirely linked into this. There are two separate processes here, although they definitely need reviewing.”