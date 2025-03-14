'Contentious' Clophill housing development approved - despite more than 800 objections

Land to the read of Waterworks House, Clophill. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council

A “contentious” housing project at Clophill, which attracted more than 800 local objections, has been granted planning permission.

Applicant Hayfield Homes Construction Limited submitted full plans to demolish current site structures and build 33 homes on land at the back of Waterworks House and The Pump House, off Shefford Road, Clophill.

This includes an ancillary building to Waterworks House, as well as an ecological management area and site access, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

Located beyond the defined settlement envelope and within the open countryside, these proposals would result in the loss of best and most versatile agricultural land, impact habitats on site, and cause a significant visual change to the open field, said the report.

“Conditions would ensure net gains in biodiversity and green infrastructure would be achieved, and replacement trees planted to retain the character and distinctiveness of the local landscape.

“It would have negligible impact on the scheduled monument Cainhoe Castle and the Grade II* listed St Mary’s Church. To the south is the land known as Clophill Lakes, a former Fullers Earth quarry being restored to a country park and still to be fully opened.”

Steve Rodell, who chairs Clophill Parish Council, labelled it a “contentious application” and “an opportunistic development”.

He acknowledged the affordable housing would be welcome, but “that benefit is significantly outweighed by the harm the traffic, sewage and flooding will bring” to the village.

“The drainage and sewage structure isn’t designed for expansive development,” he warned. “To add 33 properties to the already saturated land is going to worsen flooding problems.”

Green Party (Central Bedfordshire Community Network) Ampthill councillor Susan Clinch described it as “a planning balance of measuring harm against benefit”, saying: “This has gone through a series of amendments, negotiations and changes, since an original withdrawn submission in 2022.

“It’s a significant application in a small and characterful village, which takes pride in its historic and natural heritage, along with its countryside setting. It’s also a classic Greensand Ridge street village, with a linear development along a narrow High Street.

“There have been 845 objections, within which are 60 distinct comments. This is outside the village envelope on the eastern edge, stretching the definition of sustainable. Residents will be vehicle dependent.

“The Greensand Trust is clear the harm and impact on the Clophill Lakes nature reserve and Cainhoe Castle are inadequately mitigated, and is objecting to this. Refusal ought to be considered.”

Independent Ampthill councillor Mark Smith, who called in the application, added: “The pumping station has failed six times in ten years, four of which are since 2023.

“We’ve been assured there’s capacity within it. Despite what Anglian Water has said, history tells us otherwise. This is on its risk register.

“It’s directly by the River Flit and there’s the risk of contamination, unless the pumping station is well maintained.”

Planning officer Ben Tracy replied: “There have been foul drainage issues, but Anglian Water has made improvements to tackle this.

“It’s under assessment for further funding and maintenance work. The company would have to do any upgrades it considers necessary.”

Councillors approved the development, with seven votes in favour and four abstentions.