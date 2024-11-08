The plans had attracted opposition from local councils and residents

A controversial Biggleswade housing project for up to 416 homes, with “no support” locally, has been allowed on appeal, although the local authority will only pay its costs.

A three-day appeal hearing was held in July to consider applicant Hallam Land Management’s outline plans to build on a 43-acre site north of Furzenhall Road.

Other features are a community orchard, allotments, a public open space and a children’s play area, as well as cycleways and footways, new roads and parking.

The scheme was rejected by Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee in August 2023. The properties are located to the east of the East Coast Mail Line railway, with vehicle access from Furzenhall Road.

Planning inspector Mark Brooker acknowledged: “A clear consequence of the appeal scheme being accessed via Furzenhall Road, currently a quiet residential street, would be an increase in traffic travelling along that route.

“The appellant latterly produced a survey showing there’s low parking demand on Furzenhall Road and sufficient on-street availability nearby to absorb any displaced vehicles, if restrictions are introduced there.

“CBC didn’t dispute the submitted evidence and accepted that the details of the requisite mitigation measures could be controlled by a condition. I accept this would be an inconvenience to local residents.

“But I don’t find this would amount to an unacceptable impact on their living conditions. I’ve no evidence before me to show it would result in indiscriminate on-street parking to the detriment of highway safety.

“The appeal site is well-located for current facilities and services in the town, while the submitted planning obligation secures funds to improve the local bus offer.

“Highways England hasn’t objected. I’m satisfied the appeal scheme doesn’t result in an unacceptable effect on highway safety, and the impacts on the road network wouldn’t be severe.”

CBC Conservative Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage said on social media: “This is very disappointing and extremely frustrating after the years of effort that so many councillors and residents have put into fighting new homes in this location.

“It’s equally heartbreaking for those who live off Furzenhall Road and use our congested streets in the north of the town.

“I’m investigating at CBC exactly what went wrong here, as it remains likely the view of elected councillors hasn’t been reflected properly in the council’s appeal case, which weakened our argument.

“This outcome has no support in Biggleswade. I can honestly say everyone threw everything at it, including the town council, which battled tirelessly. I’m sorry it wasn’t enough.”

A revised application was submitted to CBC by Hallam Land Management, earlier this year, which was due to be considered by the planning committee.

In the accompanying documentation, agent Carter Jonas said: “The majority of the site is located within land allocated for residential development in the adopted Central Bedfordshire Local Plan.

“A previous application for the same quantum of housing was refused permission because of the proposed access arrangements.

“These plans contain an extra access from the roundabout at Potton Road and Baden Powell Way to specifically address the previous refusal reason.”