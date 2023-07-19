Controversial double yellow line plan for Potton aims to solve problem that "doesn't exist" says councillor

Proposed double yellow lines for a road in Potton are “quite controversial” and attempting to solve a non-existent problem, a meeting heard.

Residents have objected to a scheme for three separate sections of these traffic restrictions on The Ridgeway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘No waiting at any time’ measures are part of a local housing scheme which was granted planning permission on appeal, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s traffic management meeting.

Double yellow lines on a road. Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay

“The accommodation is served from The Ridgeway and from The Paddocks,” said the report. “It was permitted at appeal after being refused by CBC’s development management committee, partly on highways and access grounds.

“When the planning inspectorate allowed the appeal, highways conditions included one stating ‘no development will begin until a scheme for parking restrictions on The Ridgeway has been submitted to and agreed in writing by the local planning authority’.

“The applicant has submitted proposals for the discharge of the condition, which requires the project being complete with the waiting restrictions in place.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Double yellow lines are planned on the southern side of the road, on the northern side by house number 24 and on the east side near number 42.

“Potton Town Council didn’t respond to the advertised plans, while Bedfordshire Police have no concerns,” added the report. “There were 17 comments from the public, with one in favour of all proposals, two in partial support and 14 objections, 13 of which concerned a general loss of parking for residents and the other about the statutory consultation.

“It’s noted some vehicle displacement may occur because of the new restrictions. The developer Tilia Homes has confirmed it’s proceeding with the purchase to be on site by the end of the summer and can’t afford any delays.”

CBC’s principal highways officer Peter Orchard told a traffic management meeting: “Considering the responses received, it’s recommended the order is progressed as advertised.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye said: “I’m surprised we’ve no members of the public here. As ward councillor, I know this scheme is quite controversial. It’s considered it’s trying to solve a problem which doesn’t exist, in the sense there’s no issue.

“Neither myself or councillor Adam Zerny have been approached ever about whether there could be modifications in this road. Nobody mentions it because everyone muddles along nicely and it works for the people who don’t have off-street parking.

“I would prefer you either refuse or defer it. We were told by previous traffic officers we’d have plenty of notice this was coming here and we weren’t notified before we saw it on the agenda. We’d favour an extension to notify residents it’s being considered because we’re not entirely sure they know.”