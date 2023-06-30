Cost concerns mean Schools for the Future programme put on pause in Stotfold and Shefford

School friends a boy and two girls with school backpacks on their backs walk after class

Cash concerns mean the brakes are being put on the rollout of Central Bedfordshire Council’s much vaunted Schools for the Future programme in Shefford and Stotfold.

The costly switch from three-tier to two-tier education across the district is estimated around £300m and remains the local authority’s target.

But just under £50m has been included in the latest budget, prompting a desire by the new CBC administration to slow the project’s progress in the two towns.

Other aspects of the programme already under way will continue, including its current special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) building provision.

The council hopes pausing the scheme could lead to a smoother pathway eventually for areas, such as Leighton Buzzard, still to be addressed in detail.

CBC’s deputy leader and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker confirmed: “Schools for the Future will be paused for Shefford and Stotfold.

“Letters are due to be sent out by schools to parents today (Friday, June 30) explaining the situation. This doesn’t affect our SEND schools rollout, which is continuing to progress at pace.

“We’re committed to the move from three-tier to two-tier as this is closely linked to attainment and to children getting the best possible grades.

“The current part of the Schools for the Future programme isn’t included in the budget going forward.

“Overall, around £300m is needed with just less than £50m included in the budget. It’s trying to think of everyone’s pockets financially. We’re taking a short while to consider how we include all of the process in future years.

“There was a similar pause by CBC chief executive Marcel Coiffait a couple of years ago to align local housing growth with the school building programme.

“There’s a need to think about all of our growth and the numbers of places which could be provided, aligned with the budget.

“We’ve since had Covid as well,” said executive member for families, education and children councillor Whitaker. “What was budgeted for a couple of years ago isn’t necessarily suitable now.

“Shefford and Stotfold is quite a way through. That will be our priority, but we need to have a plan about how to deliver for those clusters and consider how all schools go forward.

“We hope to have a much better inclusive plan for everyone. It’s clear we have to do that transition from three- to two-tier.

“We need to figure out ways of funding which primarily will be borrowing through the capital budget. That’s expensive at the moment.

“Parents will be frustrated and disappointed. The last time it was to align housing numbers now have to make sure we can deliver the programme.

“Shefford and Stotfold will be the first cluster we look at in the Autumn once the budgeting is set out to give those schools piece of mind. It doesn’t mean all the work is stopping.”

