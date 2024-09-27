Could council have done more to combat floods? Central Bedfordshire Council leader vows to understand if lessons could be learned
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Heavy rainfall since the weekend has left several areas of Central Bedfordshire under water, with a section of the A421 dual carriageway between Bedford and Milton Keynes currently remaining closed.
Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny thanked Central Bedfordshire Council’s emergency planning officers “for working extremely long hours under very trying circumstances in the last week”.
Speaking at a full council meeting, last night (Thursday), he explained: “I spoke to one first thing on Monday and they’d worked all day Sunday and been up all night.
“They were absolutely exhausted and they aren’t the only ones. There’s also all those volunteers who’ve worked closely with them in the communities.
“In Leighton Buzzard today I was talking to the Bedfordshire local emergency volunteers executive committee (BLEVEC) team, as well. It’s been an astounding effort, working with the emergency services too.
“I’ve seen at first hand at Shefford, in Tempsford and in Leighton Buzzard today quite what an effect this has on our communities and people’s lives.
“I appreciate these aren’t the only locations, Dunstable, Flitwick and the villages around it, also Cranfield, Marston Moretaine, Caddington, Sandy today and it also looks like Stotfold, all of these communities have been badly hit.
“We should add, on behalf of the whole council, our sympathies are very much with these residents. One of the most significant factors has been the almost unprecedented volumes of rain we received over the weekend and all in a short period of time.
“There was up to 14cm in some areas, which is a couple of months expected rainfall in the course of a few hours. That’s had a very significant effect down stream.”
A summit was held by CBC in June with the internal drainage board, the Environment Agency, water companies, Network Rail, Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and council officers to talk about what steps could be taken in the most affected areas, he said.
“Among these were Leighton Buzzard, Eaton Bray, Tempsford, Maulden, Clophill, Caddington and several other areas.
“Steps have been taken. But it goes without saying I’ll be sitting down with officers, once the emergency response is completed this week, to understand if the council could have done more.
“I’ve met the water and flooding minister Emma Hardy in Leighton Buzzard and have related the great impact this county’s experienced. We aim to ensure we’re in the new government’s thinking as it considers options to reduce the risk of flooding.”
Accompanied by Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable MP Alex Mayer, the minister visited the Meadow Way Community Centre, which is acting as an emergency hub.
They met representatives from BLEVEC, Midshires Search and Rescue, Beds Cambs 4×4 Response, the Environment Agency and CBC, according to Ms Mayer.
They spoke to local residents devastated by recent flooding, she added, as well as volunteers going house-to-house warning and informing about the potential for further problems.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.