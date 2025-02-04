Central Bedfordshire Council headquarters - and inset CBC leader Cllr Adam Zerny. Images: CBC.

A government plan to create 18 new towns could see them spread across the Oxford-Cambridge Arc and its surrounds, including one at Tempsford, a meeting heard.

An attempt to seek clarity from the government on their likely location has been made by Central Bedfordshire Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny.

Conservative group leader and Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham asked him about the issue during open questions at a full council meeting.

Councillor Wenham said: “You mentioned the Chancellor’s announcement of the resurrection of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc and transport projects in place already, such as East West Rail and the A41 dualling.

“That was rather than any new money, beyond possibly the new station at Tempsford. Can you expand on the opportunities and threats this might pose to Central Bedfordshire residents?” he asked.

Councillor Zerny replied: “On the Ox-Cam Arc or growth corridor, while it’s made clear there’ll be infrastructure, this is about helping the government achieve its big housing targets.

“I did seek clarity from the government about the 18 new towns that were mentioned. I think the speech rather implied these are 18 new towns along the route of East West Rail. That’s not their understanding.

“I think the 18 new towns relate to the whole of the area which covers Oxford to Cambridge and thereabouts. I strongly suspect that Tempsford is one of them. But it’s not been put forward by this council, so it’s presumably on their list already.

“Whatever is proposed, we must understand what’s best for our residents. That may mean we don’t agree with the government on everything. As with devolution, I’ll continue to speak to the government as much as we possibly can.”

Councillor Wenham acknowledged: “The government is pushing the Oxford-Cambridge Arc for economic growth in parallel with the idea of combined authorities.

“I was surprised to see a senior Milton Keynes Council officer post a blog pointing out the benefits of a six-authority solution. It explicitly mentioned the Northamptonshire authorities, Silverstone growth park and Formula One.

“I wondered if this was at odds with the view of the MKC leader about how the combined authority should develop. Can you enlighten the council with any further talks you’ve had since our (extraordinary CBC) meeting in January, and whether Milton Keynes is softening its view?

“And might there be an opportunity to move forward with a combined authority representing the economic area, rather than just the narrow choice between Milton Keynes and Luton?”

Councillor Zerny added: “I’m not going to speculate on individual views at Milton Keynes, although I know the leader and chief executive there, as with our other neighbouring authorities, are eager we all get the best from devolution.

“While I’m absolutely certain there are councils in our area with a specific idea about who they wish to work with, I think we want to make sure we’re exploring every avenue.

“I would like to be talking to not just our immediate local authorities, but consulting with the likes of Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.”