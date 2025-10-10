Council questions government logic of Tempsford new town plan

Tempsford could receive 40,000 new homes after being identified in a Government report as a priority location for a new town

The government’s stance on fairer funding for Central Bedfordshire Council flies in the face of demanding the local authority “champions” a 40,000-home new town project around Tempsford, a meeting heard.

CBC is expected to plug a £24m shortfall in its financial contribution from central government for 2026/27. Tempsford is one of 12 new town projects nationally.

An extraordinary full council meeting considered a motion listing its infrastructure demands for the planned development and setting out five courses of action to be taken initially.

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham referred to Tempsford as being one of three sites noted as “particularly promising to deliver economic and housing growth”.

Proposing the motion, he said: “The government has indicated it intends to move at pace to progress the most promising sites to start delivering before the next election.

“It’s a massively ambitious timetable, which means The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and others will be moving at lightening speed.

“For residents, this isn’t just about key improvements and infrastructure, such as East West Rail, health, schools, the A1 and sustainable transport. The government has to stick fully to its commitment to consult widely.

“It’s also avoiding communities on the fringes of the development becoming hollowed out, as Bedford has been affected by Milton Keynes, while promised facilities are delivered before or at the latest with the first housing.

“This project will have a huge impact on out district, the largest ever proposal in Central Bedfordshire. If we’re to experience this ultra high growth across the area, there must be other funding streams we can access.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts said: “Our area is going to see much change in the coming decades.

“With Universal Studios appearing on our border, Tempsford is coming and there’s likely further Milton Keynes expansion. As councillors, we need to fight for our residents of today and also tomorrow to ensure these developments work for us.

“Tempsford is no ordinary development. It’s a government scheme and it has all the power needed to impose this on our area, with no say from us as local residents.”

Independent Barton-le-Clay and Silsoe councillor Anna French suggested “addressing the bigger picture of the government imposing development on our area disproportionately to other parts of the UK, while through fairer funding taking money away from the very council which is supposed to be championing and working with them on that project”.

Conservative Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield councillor James Jamieson warned: “This new town is 40,000 houses, which is Bedford effectively.

“If it was built at the same density as Bedford, it would go from the borders of Huntingdon to Sandy, to Gamlingay, while subsuming Potton and various other places.

“It can’t be like Cambourne or Northstowe, which are just remote, desolate commuter towns. We need to do it properly and make clear what will make this acceptable and successful without devastating the rest of Central Bedfordshire.”

Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny explained: “I’ll be engaging with government. We need to have a clear shopping list.” Councillors unanimously approved the motion, after an amendment to also work with Milton Keynes City Council around its eastwards expansion was defeated.