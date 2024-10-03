Councillor's plea to ensure cash from Chase Farm sale benefits Arlesey community

Central Bedfordshire Council office in Chicksands

Calling the Arlesey Cross master plan ‘aspirational’ could get a Central Bedfordshire councillor “kneecapped”, she claimed, such is the strength of feeling locally.

Chase Farm at Arlesey is a Central Bedfordshire Council-owned site with outline planning permission in 2018 for 950 homes, an 80-bedroom care unit, a lower school, employment and retail space, healthcare and community uses, and a hotel.

The sale of phase one was completed in March, according to a report to the local authority’s executive.

Independent Arlesey and Fairfield councillor Jodie Chillery told the committee: “I understand the master plan is ‘aspirational’. But, if I said that at our stakeholder group or to someone in the High Street, I’d be kneecapped,” she warned.

“I can’t tell you how much damage that master plan or the presentation of it within our community has done because it was promoted by a previous town council as ‘the’ plan.

“For us to have to repackage that as ‘aspirational and may not be realised’ is wildly unacceptable. We need a new community centre as the current one has a leaking roof and a new school.

“We don’t have any of the facilities promised on the western side. The master plan includes the delivery of ‘an appropriate relief road’, half of which has been built by CBC through the Chase Farm land.

“It’s known locally as the road to nowhere. That will only serve to tip more traffic on to the already struggling High Street, unless the western side relief road is delivered in full as stated in the master plan.

“The western relief road is being provided piecemeal, as developments are approved. But the five ways junction aspect is at a stalemate. It’s legally complex and potentially hugely costly to CBC to deliver.

“I’ve real concern it won’t happen. My residents will see CBC receiving a huge amount of money from the sale. What assurances are there that some of the money goes towards this junction?” she asked.

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins replied: “Although it’s not binding on us, it would be unfair to dismiss the aspirations of your residents. We’re considering the disposal of the eastern side currently.

“We can’t directly link a capital sale to reinvest in a particular area. Where there’s a project which is important to your residents, bring a case to myself or the council leader.

“I’m hugely sympathetic as Biggleswade has £70m coming from Holme Farm and I’d be fairly upset if we didn’t get any investment in the town off the back of that.

“I think £15m is quite a windfall. My pledge to you is I don’t just see this as a disposal and then we wash our hands of it.”

Labour Arlesey and Fairfield councillor Nick Andrews explained: “We don’t have a problem with you selling the land, but nobody is looking at the pieces of the jigsaw which make up the community aspects.

“Once it’s sold, can we ensure there’s a proper plan for residents to see and that someone be made responsible for bringing this together.”

The executive agreed to the disposal of the Chase Farm land.