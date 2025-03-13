Creative projects in Biggleswade and Dunton get funding boost

British pound notes

Arts projects in Biggleswade and Dunton have been given a funding boost thanks to grants from Central Bedfordshire Council

Full House Theatre (and BIGG Theatre) is being handed a £19,919 grant, while ACL Collective BIGG day out and Biggleswade library residency is getting £13,800.

Meanwhile, Dunton Community Gardens Arts and Community Craft Hub is getting £15,791 from the funding programme.

A total of £80k is being handed out to five organisations in the area to support community arts projects, cultural events, and art development programmes.

The programme is funded by the council together with government grant funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), and Bedfordshire Luton Community Foundation is administering the fund on behalf of the council.

Cllr Tracey Wye, Executive Member at Central Bedfordshire Council responsible for the UKSPF programme, said: “These grants will empower our artists and cultural leaders to create inspiring work, attract visitors, stimulate local businesses, and provide opportunities for residents to enjoy and engage with the arts.”