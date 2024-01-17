Deputy mayor labels decision to describe Biggleswade council tax rise as 20p a week 'irrelevant' and 'insulting'

"That feels like an attempt to diminish the budget increase."

Presenting a council tax rise as a weekly figure is “irrelevant” and almost “insulting to residents”, according to Biggleswade’s deputy mayor.

Councillor Mark Knight was reacting to the town council’s proposed increase for 2024/25 being equivalent to 20p a week for a Band D taxpayer.

The town council’s commitments amount to £1,625,930 and would require a 5.5 per cent precept rise, according to a report to its finance and general purposes committee.

File image of Biggleswade Town Council office. Pic: Tony Margiocchi

“The overall proposal seems reasonable, but the information in the report is a bit light to support the budget proposal of £1.6m,” warned councillor Knight.

“I welcome the savings of just over £29,000, although there’s nothing explaining where they’ve come from. We need to be reassured there won’t be any cuts to key services.

“And I see no comparison to last year’s budget, which was £1.53m. I find that weekly comparison irrelevant and bordering on insulting to residents because you can’t pay your council tax per week.

“That feels like an attempt to diminish the budget increase. We should present the annual figure or perhaps monthly, but certainly not weekly.

“This committee can make a provisional recommendation to full council, but we need to see the detail we requested last year before we approve this budget.”

The council’s public works loans board commitments include the intent to develop Stratton Way Cemetery at around £100,000, and a further £200,000 for essential play area upgrades and replacements in the town, said the report.

Town clerk Peter Tarrant replied: “The annual impact for residents has been built into draft communications already under discussion with members, but there’s an overall figure.

“This paper is a summarised version of previous conversations. You’re right to say some of the detail isn’t in this particular report. I tried to be succinct and just highlight some of the key messages.

“It could have been more detailed, if councillors would have preferred that.”

BTC’s head of finance Rob Youngs told the committee this is an increase of £10.64 (annually).

Town councillor Madeline Russell said: “This is the key decision of the year in many ways. Although we’ve been privy to bits of information before, tonight’s the night when everything needs to be brought together and be in the public domain.

“We’re used to seeing the likely balance sheet in previous years as well, so that’s something else which could be added to papers. I hope when we receive the full set of papers for council, these other aspects are added to give us a full picture.”

Mr Youngs confirmed the balance sheet was shared with councillors last week and is on the council’s website.

Mayor Mark Foster explained: “It’s as important the public see we’re scrutinising this. It’s not to diminish the work which has been done already.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan, who chairs the committee, said: “Members are concerned about transparency for the public. While we may have had bits and pieces, it needs to be consolidated and rationalised.”