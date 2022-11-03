Deputy police and crime commissioner role 'not a conflict of interest' says Arlesey councillor

A Central Bedfordshire councillor has said there’ll be no conflict of interest by becoming the deputy police and crime commissioner.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, who represents Arlesey, has been nominated by Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC), Festus Akinbusoye, for the role as his deputy.

This morning, Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Panel (Thursday, November 3) had the opportunity to ask councillor Dalgarno how he will fulfil this role while continuing to be a senior councillor.

The Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Panel meeting

Councillor James Weir (Bedford Borough Council) asked: “What levels of transparency would be available to ensure that both this panel, and the public, could be assured that any potential conflict can be managed appropriately?”

Councillor Dalgarno replied that he has had discussions with colleagues, the leader of Central Bedfordshire Council and its monitoring officer about this.

“The commissioner has made it very clear, I will not be a decision maker,” he said.

“Those powers and that decision making process will sit entirely with the commissioner and he is not delegating that function to me. I will maintain my position as an executive member of Central Bedfordshire Council, but it’s quite clear that the public may feel that there is a kind of conflict of interest.

“Therefore, it’s been agreed with the leader of the council that I will give up my oversight in terms of my portfolio of certain areas, those being public protection, licensing regulation, and parking enforcement, etc.

“We want to ensure that there is no potential risk of a lack of transparency so that oversight of those areas will sit with another executive member within Central Beds,” he said.

Councillor Gareth Mackey (Central Bedfordshire Council) asked: “Do you not feel that your role on the police and crime panel actually gave you a better opportunity to give advice and to hold the PCC to account.

Councillor Dalgarno said: “I feel like I can offer an awful lot more [as deputy PCC] than the scope of what the panel and as the chair could actually offer the PCC.

“I’m quite confident given my level of experience across my personal career, within local government, and [with] the experience of the panel.