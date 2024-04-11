Site of the land with the proposed development area boundary marked with a red line

Developers are circling to snap up a piece of land at Arlesey, which the local authority’s executive has decided to sell off.

A parcel of land on the west of the High Street has a mixed use allocation under the Arlesey Cross master plan 2014, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive.

This allows for residential accommodation, an extra care facility, recreational and open space, and a section of the Arlesey western link road, said the report.

“Unsolicited offers for the land have been received from prospective purchasers interested in sites to the north and south of this CBC-owned land.

“The report seeks authorisation to continue to evaluate options on the most appropriate route to sale. This process is in accordance with statutory obligations, which will include review of the offers received and further negotiation to sell the land on as appropriate.

“At present, the circumstances suggest that the best consideration is likely to be obtained through evaluation and negotiation with those two potential buyers.

“But the council will remain open to the possibility of an open market disposal, if professional advice suggests this could produce a better outcome.

“The land is surplus to requirements and disposing of it will realise a capital receipt helping to meet CBC’s medium-term financial plan targets. The favoured option is to sell, rather than retain the site.

“The preferred offer will include provisions to deliver the relevant section of the western relief road as proposed in the Arlesey Cross master plan, as well as open space and recreational areas for the benefit of the community.”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins said: “This land has an allocation under the Arlesey Cross master plan of 2014 as mixed use residential open space, care provision and to develop a section of the Arlesey link road.

“Offers have been received from prospective buyers interested in sites to the north and south of the council-owned land. The site would be disposed of at full market value backed up by an appropriate valuation.”

Labour Arlesey and Fairfield councillor Nick Andrews confirmed that the Arlesey ward councillors are happy with the planned sale, saying: “We’re looking forward to the relief road being continued.

“Some of this money might be needed to finish off that link road, for either a roundabout or crossroads at the end, because otherwise the relief road is a close.

“We need to think about this and make sure it’s a relief road, which continues to the end.”

Executive member for business, housing and public assets councillor Watkins replied: “As part of a whistle-stop tour of the area with councillor Jodie Chillery, we had a look at this.

“I understand the relief road needs to make a logical loop, otherwise it doesn’t serve its purpose. So I’m mindful of that and we’ll do what we can as the appropriate authority to make sure that happens.”