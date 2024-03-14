Drug dealing concerns over planned new tiny forest on former Biggleswade rubbish tip

A technical drawing of the proposed location and arrangement of the overall project in the north end of the site, including plants, trees, openings, and furniture

Drug dealing activities could be encouraged by creating a gateway and improving a footpath at the site of a tiny forest project in Biggleswade, a meeting heard.

Around 600 small trees would be planted at Jubilee Recreation Ground under the scheme, which is funded by Central Bedfordshire Council with the organisation Earthwatch Europe.

Soil has been tested for contamination before any planting on the former rubbish tip location. Town council officers working with Earthwatch and the landscapers examined six test pits, according to a report to the town council.

“The results showed the three to the north of the site are viable, while there was debris and contamination of subsurface soil at the south end,” said the report. “Volunteers from several community organisations will help plant the trees.

“A consultation period for the path options and the gateway access point will run from April 1st to 30th. Officers will conduct an onsite pop-up consultation roadshow on Monday 1st April from 2pm to 4pm to answer questions.

“Officers are continuing talks on the contract and the exact location of the trees, subject to a legal agreement inviting Earthwatch to deliver the plans being satisfactory.

“An amendment was made by the council previously to remove a 2.5m section of the fence, irrespective of the tiny forest and the path.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini said: “The planting starts on Wednesday (March 20) for one day.

“We’re doing a consultation exercise on the second and third phases for the pathway and for a small section of fencing to be removed.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan warned: “I’ve had representations from residents about the knock-on effect, particularly the pathway. There’s a drug dealing problem up there and drug use. Opening a gap in the fence encourages people from the estate on to that site and gives anyone wanting to escape from the police the chance to leave by another route.

“This might be a Central Bedfordshire Council problem with some of the subsidence on its footpath. Bedfordshire Police should be made aware and hopefully will do something. A police presence on a regular or irregular basis letting the drug dealers know they’re being watched might discourage them.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell replied: “People aren’t worried about the trees. As councillor Strachan suggests, their concerns are much further and wider. I’ve copied in the police community support officer on that and CBC.”

Deputy mayor Mark Knight said: “I’m glad we’re now consulting properly with the residents and it appears we’re getting valuable feedback.”

Town councillor Andy Skilton explained: “We should make Biggleswade community safety group aware, as it could increase Street Watch patrols in the area. The council resolved to put the gap in the fence irrespective of the trees.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell said: “Depending on what comes out of that consultation, we can consider whether we revoke our decision at the last council meeting, if necessary.”