Erosion problems at Biggleswade could mean diverting more sections of the riverside footpath

Aerial view of the River Ivel in Biggleswade. Picture: Google Maps

Nature may be taking its course in the battle to save a riverside footpath in Biggleswade, where parts of the river bank are eroding, a meeting heard.

Sections of the path at risk of crumbling away are likely to be rerouted, a town council meeting heard.

Parts of the River Ivel are prone to flooding, which impacts on the local infrastructure. One new track has been provided further away from the Ivel, without the riverside attraction.

BTC officers were asked for an update on the situation around the footway along the river, according to the minutes of the previous meeting of the local authority.

Town councillor David Albone referred to the minutes about the bank disappearing on the footpath by the river and mentioned there was no specific agenda item on this subject. He suggested any update should be made widely available when there is something to report.

Town councillor Madeline Russell warned: “There was one section we discussed some time ago up nearer towards Mill Lane, but we’re having problems with a whole length of riverbank now.

“There are other bits where you can see where the banking has been reinforced in the past, with railway sleepers or similar materials. The riverbank is being scoured around them now.

“So it seems we’re in a battle we’re going to lose eventually over an awful lot of that path, which is a shame. Although the new footpath laid by Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BRCC) is great, you wouldn’t know you’re walking along the river.

“That’s also the problem with the path which goes the other way towards Jordans. You’re just walking along a made-up path, which could be anywhere.

“I think the river will have its way. I remember from Geography lessons something about oxbow lakes. It appears that’s what our stretch of river is doing.”

Town councillor Andy Skilton added: “This came up at the last Greenwell development meeting.

“The BRCC along with Central Bedfordshire Council rights of way officers are looking at diverting the footpath some distance away from the river. That’s so the erosion of the bank isn’t such an issue.

“CBC and the BRCC are working on a variation of the permission they need from the Environment Agency for the river bank because of the amount the path is effectively going to be moved.

“A variation (clause) is needed for that change to proceed, which has delayed the improvement works to this section of the public right of way.”