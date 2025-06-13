Extension approved for Biggleswade school for 'challenging' switch to two-tier education

Lawnside Academy. Picture: Google Maps

An extension to a Biggleswade school is part of its transition to offering primary education, a meeting heard.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s project will provide six new classrooms and a multi-use games area (MUGA) at Lawnside Academy.

The scheme includes a staff car park accessed from The Avenue, the widening of a footpath, landscaping and other works, as well as parking spaces and cycle storage.

There would be the potential for 120 more pupils on-site to increase capacity from 300 to 420 pupils, according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

While this involves the partial loss of a playing field, the MUGA and a hard surfaced play area would allow outdoor physical education during winter months, said the report.

Senior planning officer Eilis Edmonds explained: “This is a single storey extension with the likely transition to a primary school, as part of CBC’s Schools for the Future programme.

“Eight objections were received from neighbouring residents around the reduced capacity for parking on The Avenue, site overdevelopment, traffic impact, the staff car park location and the removal of trees.

“There was opposition to a pedestrian access from The Avenue, but that’s no longer proposed. An objection from the sustainable drainage officer has been dealt with in the appropriate strategy or through other mechanisms.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker warned: “This is the most challenging of the schools in Biggleswade for the three- to two-tier switch based on its location.

“It’s very constrained. I’m glad about the changes over the access from The Avenue, which was going to be for pedestrians as well.

“The school currently has about 175 pupils. Most of the transport package of changes don’t kick in until it proposes to cater for almost 300 pupils. Nearly doubling in numbers will have a huge impact.

“I suggest the 300-pupil barrier is too high for some aspects of this package, particularly transporting our children to school in that area. Perhaps we could implement it earlier at 200 pupils, along with the widening of the footpath.

“The major issues are the planned traffic restriction orders, one on The Baulk and the other on Lawrence Road, which will go separately to CBC traffic management.

“I’m supportive of making that road safer, but there’s nowhere near enough parking. Removing some through double yellow lines will be a problem.”

Lisa Skinner, for the applicant, described it as “a sensitive site with a number of planning constraints”, saying: “We’ve listened to local residents to address concerns raised.

“A mitigation package includes the widening of the footpath from The Baulk to Lawnside, a second access point into the school to ease pupil congestion, and no pupil access from The Avenue.

“Ten more cycle spaces and storage for 18 scooters will be provided, while there are four extra parking spaces accessed from The Avenue. A park and stride will be available from Chestnut Avenue car park, with a ‘walking bus’ from Rose Lane.

“This discourages parking in the immediate area and encourages sustainable forms of transport. Replacement planting will offset the loss of trees and a hedgerow.”

Councillors unanimously approved the development.