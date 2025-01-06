Extraordinary meeting to consider impact of Government devolution plans on Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council

A special meeting of a local authority is due to consider the potential impact of a shake-up of local government in Bedfordshire, this evening.

An extraordinary Central Bedfordshire Council is set to adopt an “informed” approach to talks around the government’s devolution agenda.

A motion is to be proposed by CBC council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny, saying: “The government has published its White Paper on English devolution.

“We expect the government to say CBC with some of its neighbouring authorities will be included in the first wave of new strategic authorities to be created by May 2026.

“A statement of interest is required by Friday (January 10). While being part of the programme at this stage isn’t a commitment to being included in a strategic authority, members are asked to endorse talks taking place with the government to help better inform a future decision.”

The government’s devolution White Paper was published last month, setting out details of the Labour Party’s plans described as a ‘devolution revolution’.

Under the proposals, current mayors in England would be given further powers, devolution would be widened across the whole country and local government reorganised.

An amendment to councillor Zerny’s motion has been proposed by leader of the Labour group on CBC and Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan, who has suggested: “The government has published its White Paper on English devolution recently.

“We expect the government to say that CBC, together with some of its neighbouring authorities, will be included in the first wave of new strategic authorities to be created by May 2026.

“As being part of the process at this stage isn’t a commitment to being involved in a strategic authority, this council declares its interest in being included within the government’s ‘priority programme’.

“That programme aims to create the first wave of strategic authorities. The council leader is asked to respond to the government’s invitation without delay, and before this Friday’s (January 10) deadline.”

Councillors will be invited to discuss the devolution issue and its potential impact locally during tonight’s (Monday, January 6) meeting, and are likely to back councillor Zerny’s motion or an amended version of it.

“There’s no formal decision as such,” according to the local authority. “The leader needs to respond to the invitation to be part of the government’s priority programme by Friday, although that’s still not a commitment either,” it said.

“The meeting is to enable members to debate the topic and to help inform the council leader’s response.”