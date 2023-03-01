"Feral pigeons" causing problems in Biggleswade town centre as numbers are on the rise

Number of pigeons in the town centre is increasing, councillors heard (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The number of pigeons in Biggleswade town centre is on the increase to around 50, as they continue to cause a nuisance, a meeting heard.

A flock of “feral pigeons” has prompted local businesses to take action to protect buildings and for public safety reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The town council considered a cull of the birds a year ago by having them captured and humanely shot.

Updated full plans from Barclays Bank UK PLC for bird deterrent spikes and a steel mesh access gate at its 45 High Street branch were reviewed at a town council meeting.

“The branch has been subject to an infestation of feral pigeons, roosting on window ledges and guttering within an alleyway,” according to a letter from Stride Treglown Limited town planning on behalf of the applicant.

“There’s a build–up of fouling on the building fabric, window ledges and hard landscaping as a result,” explained the letter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The waste is unsightly, damages the hard landscaping and presents a slip hazard to customers, staff, tradespeople and pedestrians.

“Installing a bird point deterrent to the guttering, window ledges and plant equipment at the back of the bank would deny the pigeons their roosting points and prevent a growth in fouling on the sides and base of the building.

“The bird point deterrent acts as a physical barrier between the feral pigeons and the affected area.”

Stride Tredlown’s planning and heritage statement added: “Where bird waste builds up, the parasites and bacteria which thrive on it can migrate into the premises and pose a risk to human health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bird waste is acidic, so continued exposure of the building and pavement to the waste can cause corrosion and staining.

“The branch has consulted a specialist vermin contractor which advised on the proposed installing of bird deterrent points on window and roof ledges within the alleyway, and above the plant equipment located in this area.

“The spikes are blunted and don’t harm the pigeons in any way. As a bird tries to land, it touches the protruding points which knock it off balance and prevent it from settling.

“Although a pigeon will make several attempts to descend, once it realises the area is protected an alternative roosting site is found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A specialist contractor will be used to ensure the installation is completed to industry standards and is a robust design.”

Town councillor David Albone said: “It’s a shame businesses have to go to these lengths to deal with the pigeon problem.

“I thought at one point I was seeing fewer pigeons in the Market Square. But they seem to have increased again with a flock of at least 50 and probably more. They’re continuing to be a nuisance.”