Find out about plans for Potton Hall for All at engagement event this weekend

The proposed designs will be on display

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:07pm
Plans for the proposed Potton Hall for All are set to be on display at an engagement event this weekend.

People are invited to see the new proposed designs for the hall on Saturday (March 4) between 10am and 12pm at the community centre in Brook End, Potton.

Potton Hall for All’s website said: “Potton Town Council and Potton Hall for All charity are hosting a community information event to share the design and timings for your community hall project.”

It added: “This is your opportunity to find out about your new hall, your unique space, in your town. We look forward to seeing you!”

The charity has worked with local people to find out their needs and to gauge what the hall could be used for. The group has also fundraised and applied for multiple grants to make its plans a reality.

