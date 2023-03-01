Find out about plans for Potton Hall for All at engagement event this weekend

Drop in this weekend to have your say

Plans for the proposed Potton Hall for All are set to be on display at an engagement event this weekend.

People are invited to see the new proposed designs for the hall on Saturday (March 4) between 10am and 12pm at the community centre in Brook End, Potton.

Potton Hall for All’s website said: “Potton Town Council and Potton Hall for All charity are hosting a community information event to share the design and timings for your community hall project.”

It added: “This is your opportunity to find out about your new hall, your unique space, in your town. We look forward to seeing you!”