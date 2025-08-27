Former Potton town centre restaurant could be converted into Conservative Club

1 King Street, Potton

A former restaurant in the town centre could be converted into a new base for the Potton and District Conservative Club.

The previous restaurant and cafe business at 1 King Street went into administration, according to an application form submitted to the local planning authority.

The proposals are for the change of use from the retail cafe restaurant to a Conservative Club, with no external changes.

Agent TMV Architects said in a planning statement: “The site is on the B1040 King Street in Potton town centre, just to the north of the historic Market Square.

“Although the current building isn’t of historical importance, this location is surrounded by listed buildings and premises marked out for their positive historical nature.

“The site runs parallel to a selected important view, which follows King Street towards the Market Square. It’s within close proximity of the A1 and Sandy Railway Station, both of which are a short car journey away. There’s also a regular bus service from Market Square.

“The immediate surrounding area of King Street and Market Square is made up of historical buildings containing retail at ground floor and accommodation above. There are also some residential buildings and the prominent Coach House Hotel.”

The Potton and District Conservative Club is looking for a new home in the heart of Potton for its local members to attend, explained the planning statement.

“This empty building is considered the ideal location. No external changes are required to the building and the only works involved are internal modifications to the layout.

“The venue would become an unincorporated private members’ club. The general public wouldn’t be permitted entry. The club committee agreed to a proposition of opening three days a week initially, with the option for functions occasionally.

“Parking would be available in the town’s public car park or the Market Square, as most members live locally. The parking intensity locally is expected to decrease because of the shorter opening hours and most visitors living nearby.

“The club has a membership of 40 to 50 people, and would use the premises for drinking and light entertainment. It was agreed a music licence wouldn’t be needed, while a self-regulating noise pollution system similar to that at Potton Working Men’s Club could be adopted.

“The design and layout would safeguard the amenities of the surrounding properties. It would also give the empty building a new community purpose, while providing a safe and secure environment.

“This proposed change of use avoids any detrimental aesthetic impact to the conservation area and local heritage asset,” added the statement.

The club is affiliated to the Association of Conservative Clubs, which also includes those in Biggleswade and Sandy. Potton Town Council agreed to support the application at a meeting earlier this month.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee is expected to consider the plans in due course. The application can be viewed online.

> The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/