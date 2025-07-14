Free fun and food for Central Bedfordshire children this summer

Children across Central Bedfordshire will be enjoying free fun and food throughout the school holidays as part of a council programme.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) offers children who receive benefit-related free school meals access to activities and nutritious food.

Funded by the Department for Education, the HAF programme is designed to support school aged children from reception year up to Year 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities on offer range from sports and games to crafts and performing arts. There will also be exciting trips out to theatres and chances for children to go behind the scenes with some of the animals at Woburn Safari Park and Whipsnade Zoo.

File photo of children at a performing arts class.

The HAF funded sessions also ensures that every child attending a face-to-face activity receives a healthy lunch, to help ease the pressure on families during the summer break.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “We’re proud to bring back the HAF programme this summer. Not only does it offer children the chance to stay active and make new friends, but they can also enjoy a nutritious meal each day.

“For many parents and carers, the school holidays can bring added financial pressure, with managing increased food costs and finding ways to keep children entertained and engaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope the HAF programme helps to relieve some of that pressure, particularly by covering the cost of daily meals, which can quickly add up during the school holidays, but also by offering a safe, supportive environment where children can have fun.”

The programme is inclusive and welcomes children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Sessions will run across various locations in Central Bedfordshire from late July through August, with activities delivered by trained and experienced staff.

Parents of eligible children should now have received a unique 16-digit booking code via email or text; one for each eligible child. Once they have that code they can log in at HolidayActivities.com to book activities. Any parent who thinks their child is eligible for the HAF programme but has not received a code should speak to their child’s school.