Future of special needs education in Biggleswade set to be discussed by council

Plans to revitalise “a real jewel in the Central Bedfordshire Council special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) crown” in Biggleswade are due before the local authority’s executive tomorrow (Tuesday, April 1).

The committee is tasked with deciding the best solution for the dilapidated Ivel Valley School and College site in Hitchmead Road.

A £41m renovation and new build on the current Ivel School site is the first option. A variation of this at £46m would involve combining the site revamp with an expansion of the development on to adjacent land.

The second option is a £44m split provision between Ivel Valley and an unnamed alternative site in Biggleswade. Option three is a full new £78m build elsewhere in the town.

A £66m new build on the originally proposed site is the fourth option, while option five would leave things as at present. This would allow the CBC capital budget to be reallocated elsewhere, while failing to meet an identified need for more SEND places.

“CBC’s specialist school place plan 2022 to 2030 proposed a new school build to expand capacity to 300 places, later revised to 330, with an estimated capital allocation of £43m,” according to a report to the executive.

“A detailed cost estimate in June 2024 placed the total cost at £66m, creating a £23m funding shortfall,” said the report. “The project was paused to explore alternative solutions to deliver the required places.

“CBC agreed in February to increase the budget for special school and additionally resourced provision (ARPs) to £60.313m gross, £51.422m net, after a proposed budget amendment was agreed.

“Provision for Ivel Valley is within that overall budget. To identify a viable and cost-effective way forward, CBC commissioned independent technical and feasibility assessments.

“These studies explored the five options based on factors, such as financial viability, operational feasibility and the ability to meet future demand.”

The executive is asked to consider the options presented, noting the financial and operational implications of each, explained the report. “Options requiring extra funding beyond the approved budget aren’t currently affordable.

“The split-site model introduces logistical complexities that are likely to increase running costs, while offering no proportional well-being or educational benefit.

“Option 1b is recommended as the most cost-effective solution. It ensures 330 specialist places can be provided in a sustainable manner, while optimising resources and minimising disruption.

“Approval of this approach will enable CBC to meet its statutory duty to provide sufficient SEND places, with best use of available capital funding. Ivel Valley currently operates across multiple sites and accommodates 245 pupils.”

Central Bedfordshire Community Network and Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker posted on social media: “Ivel Valley is a fantastic school that is a real jewel in the Central Bedfordshire Council SEND crown.

“But, when you visit the school, it’s clear the buildings are no longer fit for purpose. This has been subject of intense debate, during the last few months.

“Members were promised that they’d be briefed on the options and have their input. This hasn’t happened. The six executive members will decide on the one to progress.

“I can’t tell you which (other) sites are up for discussion. I think that’s very wrong. The school has been clear about the best option for SEND children now and in the future, which doesn’t match the CBC preferred option.”