News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING

Garden waste collections across Central Bedfordshire suspended from next week

For a 12-week winter break
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Garden waste collections across Bedfordshire will be suspended from next week.

Central Bedfordshire Council is reminding residents collections will pause for the winter break between Monday December 4 and Friday February 23.

Households can still drop garden waste at the region’s four recycling centres during the 12-week hiatus.

Residents will need ID such as a driving licence, bus pass, a recent utilities or council tax bill, or an HMRC letter.

Visit the council website for more information.

Related topics:Central BedfordshireCentral Bedfordshire CouncilResidentsHMRC