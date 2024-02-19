News you can trust since 1891
Great Barford coffee shop could become a chippy if plans are approved

Applicant says cafe has ‘not proved viable’
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:25 GMT
31 Bedford Road, Great Barford Screenshot Google Street View (C)2024 Image capture May 202331 Bedford Road, Great Barford Screenshot Google Street View (C)2024 Image capture May 2023
A Great Barford coffee shop could become a chippy – if plans are approved.

The applicants applying to change the use of the coffee shop at 31 Bedford Road said the café has “not proved viable”.

They said the café operates from 7am to 4pm Mondays to Saturday and 8am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays. The proposal for the fish and chip shop is to open at 4pm and close at 11pm Monday to Sunday and bank holidays.

The applicant said the existing extractors and flue servicing will require modification/upgrading internally.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00242/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The applicant stated on the application form that they are not the sole owner of all the land to which this application relates, but they have given the “appropriate notice” to all the other owners.