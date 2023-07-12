Bakery chain Greggs is preparing to open a third store in Biggleswade creating up to a dozen new jobs.

The latest outlet would be sandwiched between Normandy Lane and Pegasus Drive within an industrial setting in the town.

Applicant Dunmoore Properties is seeking 24-hour opening seven days a week, including Bank Holidays.

A Greggs disposable coffee cup and sausage roll on a table. (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council for the premises on vacant land at Unit B off Normandy Lane, with a new access on to Pegasus Drive. There would be eight parking places on the 1,012sqm site.

A social media post by CBC Indpendent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “The estimate is that between six and 12 full-time equivalent jobs will be created based on the size of the unit.

“The plan proposes that food and drink could be either eaten on the premises or taken away. This shop will serve the industrial estate, as well as the wider area.”

Councillor Whitaker intends to ask CBC planning officers to ensure a full market impact assessment is completed to establish what this might mean for the other Greggs bakeries in the centre of Biggleswade.

The company has indicated previously that it intends keeping its other stores open. One is in Market Square and the other at Biggleswade Services on the A1.

But it also opened a further outlet at a Sainsbury’s petrol station in Bells Brook, the first one of several planned nationally.