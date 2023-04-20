News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
35 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Have your say about the issues that matter to you at Sandy's annual town meeting

It’s on Monday (April 24)

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST
Mayor Martin Pettitt will also be handing out awards at the meeting. Image: Sandy Town Council.Mayor Martin Pettitt will also be handing out awards at the meeting. Image: Sandy Town Council.
Mayor Martin Pettitt will also be handing out awards at the meeting. Image: Sandy Town Council.

Don’t miss the chance to have your say about what’s happening in your town as Sandy holds its annual town meeting on Monday (April 24).

All residents of Sandy and Beeston are invited to the meeting at 7pm, in the Theatre Hall at Sandy Secondary School.

The meeting gives members of the public the chance to raise matters or discuss topics which they feel are important to Sandy and its community.

Mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt will also be presenting the mayor’s awards – in the categories of Young Persons Award, Citizen’s Award & Community Group Award.

Most Popular

The council said: “Any questions should ideally be submitted to the council offices prior to the meeting in order to give an opportunity for a researched reply to be provided on the evening. Otherwise, detailed responses will be

provided as soon as possible thereafter.”

Submit your question by emailing [email protected] using the subject line Sandy Town Meeting or call the office on 01767 681491.

Related topics:Beeston