Have your say about the issues that matter to you at Sandy's annual town meeting
It’s on Monday (April 24)
Don’t miss the chance to have your say about what’s happening in your town as Sandy holds its annual town meeting on Monday (April 24).
All residents of Sandy and Beeston are invited to the meeting at 7pm, in the Theatre Hall at Sandy Secondary School.
The meeting gives members of the public the chance to raise matters or discuss topics which they feel are important to Sandy and its community.
Mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt will also be presenting the mayor’s awards – in the categories of Young Persons Award, Citizen’s Award & Community Group Award.
The council said: “Any questions should ideally be submitted to the council offices prior to the meeting in order to give an opportunity for a researched reply to be provided on the evening. Otherwise, detailed responses will be
provided as soon as possible thereafter.”
Submit your question by emailing [email protected] using the subject line Sandy Town Meeting or call the office on 01767 681491.