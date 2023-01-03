Have your say on Central Beds Council’s proposed budget for the coming year

The council says the plan includes no increase to its share of council tax – though taxpayers could still see a rise once police, fire and town or parish council precepts are factored in.

Cllr David Shelvey, Executive Member for Corporate Resources said: “Inflation has added an extra £16.6 million to our running costs, while demand for our adult social care and children’s services increases. Many councils are concerned as they face huge funding gaps and tough decisions to reduce services and increase council tax.

“But we’re ahead of other councils in terms of taking a proactive approach; budgeting for increasing inflation and making efficiencies to reduce our operating costs so that we’re able to offset these pressures. We are also extremely mindful that our residents are facing rising costs of living and we’re pleased to be able to use some of our reserves so that we do not need to raise our share of council tax next year.

“This means we can continue to provide the vital services you expect from us through these financially challenging times and we can continue to work hard to support residents with the cost of living through a range of schemes and look after our most vulnerable children and adults.”

It also includes plans to invest in new facilities such as care homes, schools, roads and leisure centres.