The loss of a High Street bank in Biggleswade is a “serious” setback for the town and will have “a major detrimental impact”, a meeting heard.

Barclays has announced the closures of 12 more branches, including its premises in Biggleswade High Street.

The decision brings disappointment for customers who value the opportunity for face-to-face banking.

The signage of a branch of Barclays bank (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The branches are sited across England and Wales, with the 45 High Street premises expected to shut within three months on Friday, August 18.

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead raised the issue during members’ questions at a town council meeting on Tuesday (May 23) evening.

“I’m sure many members will agree with this around the announcement from Barclays to withdraw from the town towards the end of August,” he explained.

“What I’d like is to have this as an agenda item for the next meeting to discuss the broader issues around banking needs or availability in Biggleswade.

“It could be out of our brief, but it does impact on the town centre and also on traders. I’m concerned there’s a knock-on effect, as there are issues around the Post Office and other banks.

“If it’s an agenda item on a future meeting, people can bring ideas, suggestions and proposals around how we might take that forward. There’s the danger of a drip, drip approach to losing further names from the High Street.”

Mayor Mark Foster, who chaired the meeting, agreed, saying: “That’s a fair shout. It’s something we need to think about as to what our approach might be.

“So whether it appears on an agenda or how we regard it, we’d certainly consider that as an option.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan said: “We’ve a community engagement meeting on June 5 and hopefully this can be on that agenda too.

“Barclays in its wonderful literature, which seemed to contradict itself in parts, is indicating it’s going to consult on the closure after the decision to shut.

“Have we had any communication from Barclays yet about the closure? The impact on the town centre and the lack of people coming into it is going to have a major detrimental effect on Biggleswade.

“This is serious and I fully support councillor Woodhead’s suggestion. Has Barclays had the courtesy, as a council with which it wishes to consult, consulted?” he asked.

Town clerk Peter Tarrant replied: “I can confirm the company hasn’t consulted with us.”

Councillor Foster added: “Again that perhaps forms part of our discussion about this item in due course.”

In its publication ‘We’re closing, but it’s not goodbye’, the company said: “We’ll be working with the local community to understand the impact of closing this branch.

“Once we’ve gathered feedback, we’ll publish the results in a booklet called ‘Branch closure feedback’, which you can get from your branch or online.

“We want to reassure you we’re here to help. We’ll stay in your community and you can talk to us in person.