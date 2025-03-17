Housing scheme approved for Everton with playing field for village primary school

Land at Green Lane, Everton. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council

A 200-year-old tree is set to be protected from root damage by construction work, after a housing development was granted planning permission at Everton.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Wheatley Group Developments Limited submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council to build 23 homes, an access and internal roads, on land at Green Lane.

Some agricultural land would become playing fields for the village primary school, and a sustainable drainage systems (SuDs) area would be created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is allocated for housing within the adopted Central Bedfordshire Local Plan, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

Senior planning officer Lauren Rance explained: “A financial viability assessment confirmed this to be unviable if the full contributions requested were made.

“Affordable housing and education have been prioritised, so the scheme offers land for Everton Heath Primary School. The site will be accessed via Green Lane.”

Andrew Simpson, who chairs Everton Parish Council, said: “Potton Road is a traffic nightmare already, especially at peak school hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This development will add to that. There are no cycleways. We need a proper transport plan for that area, which includes parking restrictions.

“There’s a safety issue with the SuDs attenuation pond. The proposed height of the fence is inadequate for inquisitive children. We would hate to be party to anything going wrong.

“There’s a possibility in the application for a 20mph traffic zone in Everton. That has the support of the village in its entirety. We desperately need that.”

He asked for an increased contribution to be made for new playground equipment, which has proved unaffordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would be deeply shocked if Everton received no infrastructure benefit from its single biggest housing development in 40 years,” he warned.

Resident and parish councillor Andrew Fawcett-Wolf fears a 200-year-old Californian sequoia could be impacted by construction foundations.

“The site is outside the village envelope, which sets a dangerous precedent,” he suggested. “I’m worried about the impact on wildlife and the environment. Has a proper study been done?”

Fraser Hickling, from agent Phillips Planning Services Limited, said: “The primary school was identified several years ago to have a deficit of land to support pupil numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will address that by delivering a new sports field. The application is technically robust, with regard given to highways and landscape issues raised by the local community.

“It includes extensive new hedgerow on the boundary of the sports field and biodiversity area. The tree specialist set out the approaches to protect the species. A tree protection plan will be delivered by condition.”

Ms Rance added: “The parish council was asking for a higher closeboard or mesh fence.

“In that open area, a post and rail fence is considered the most suitable barrier to stop anyone wandering into the site. There’s no access along there. The pond is dry or just damp mostly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye asked for protection for the two oldest trees, “so the sequoia outlasts us all” and “our descendants can enjoy it”, as “its roots will go out some way”.

Councillors approved the development, with ten votes in favour and one abstention.