"I like how they let me be myself” students with autism speak about new inclusive space at Biggleswade school

Students with autism have spoken about the impact of a new inclusive space for them at a Biggleswade school.

Stratton School’s Autism Centre of Excellence (ACE) initially welcomed eight pupils in January, but has capacity for 24 young people.

It was commissioned as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s special school places plan – and is dedicated to improving school life for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

And at an official opening event – which included the planting of a tree donated by allgrowth Ltd in Sandy – community leaders got the chance to hear about the positive impact it is already having.

The exterior of the Stratton School ACE. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

One student said: “I like our mindful art experiences, the sensory room, the staff and some students. I like how they let me be myself.”

“The best thing about the ACE is I have the independence to make food in the kitchen area,” said another.

Another student said they like “taking the wellbeing dog for a walk,” while others added “I like the staff members,” and “I am able to stim.”

Sam Farmer, principal of Stratton School, said: “We’re really proud to open the Autism Centre of Excellence. It gives us a dedicated space where we can provide enhanced support for Neurodiverse students who need it. Seeing them grow in confidence and engage more fully in their learning is incredibly rewarding. "I’d like to thank Central Bedfordshire Council and Meridian Trust for working closely with us and investing in this project. At Stratton School, our mission is to create an environment where every student feels valued, supported, and able to succeed - and with the ACE, we’re taking a significant step towards that goal.”

L to R: Cllr Steve Owen and Stratton School Principal Sam Farmer plant a new tree outside the ACE

Cllr Steve Owen, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for children’s services and community safety, said: “The Autism Centre of Excellence is a shining example of what can be achieved when we put young people at the heart of education planning. It’s been inspiring to hear how the centre has already made a difference to students’ lives, helping them feel safe, supported and empowered to learn in ways that work for them.

“We are proud to support projects like this through our ongoing investment schools and in SEND provision – because every child deserves the right environment to thrive.”

Amy Wright, Meridian Trust’s assistant director of SENDV, said: “This centre builds on the strong autism support we already have across the Trust, including at Nene Park Academy and Lincroft Academy, where we’ve developed some really effective ways of working. Our team shares knowledge and practical strategies to help every Meridian Trust school create welcoming, supportive environments.

"Stratton School’s ACE is a wonderful example of how we’re putting that expertise into action, making sure neurodiverse learners have a wider range of provision to support them to thrive in mainstream schools. We are also very grateful to Central Bedfordshire Council for their ongoing partnership and investment, which has been vital in making this project a reality and ensuring local families have access to specialist education close to home.”

The ACE forms part of Central Bedfordshire Council's broader programme of school changes in Biggleswade, including the transition from a three-tier to a two-tier system.