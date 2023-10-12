Improvements to Biggleswade cemetery will mean 'more dignified' environment for mourners

Stratton Way cemetery

Improvements to Biggleswade’s Stratton Way Cemetery will provide a “more dignified” experience for mourners, rather than the impression of being in “a field”, a meeting heard.

It was one of four projects involving public works loan board funding being reviewed by Biggleswade Town Council’s public land and open spaces committee.

An initial estimate of around £60,000 could deliver this scheme in 2023, according to a report to the committee.

But the local authority’s capital assets working group suggested an update should be provided “with recommendations for resolution” to both the committee and the town council itself, said the report.

“Officers have scoped the project which will deliver regenerated access, usage and landscaping for the entire cemetery area.

“This will transform the cemetery from the current perception of it feeling like a field into a more dignified offering for all public demands and faiths. It will improve the facilities and the user experience for friends, family and visitors.

“Both entrances would be revamped and the two roundabouts significantly fortified to ensure they can be negotiated by vehicles.

“Memory walls and ash scattering areas will be introduced, while new furniture, including benches and refuse bins, will be installed at strategic points in the grounds.

“Landscaping will be sympathetically done across the cemetery to add to the visual layout and to provide spaces for peace and reflection.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini explained: “This is to approve the general appearance, function and form of the cemetery, including fortifying and reducing the size of the roundabouts, and opening up one entrance which is currently closed.”

Public realm manager Jonathan Woolley suggested: “The roundabouts would be made more attractive by putting bedding plants in the middle of both.”

Town councillor Andrew Skilton asked: “Will the drainage be addressed as it’s often puddled and you get quite a build-up of silt on the eastern side?” Mr Hosseini replied : “We’ll do that with the successful contractor.”

Mayor Mark Foster said: “I’m really pleased we’re looking to open up northern entrance to cemetery. At least it gives us some symmetry.

“We might need to think about how we look after the resting area for young children. I would like the opportunity for us to visit the area.

“There could be extra funding we could push in this direction to improve the experience. We’ve got a chance to take it to the next level.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan agreed, saying: “A visit would be a sensible and practical way forward.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant said: “This brings to a fruition a vision we’ve held for quite some time, as it isn’t very characterful. It’s not easy to achieve.

“It doesn’t have the benefits of being an old Victorian cemetery where you can pay your respects to your loved ones, enjoy the environment and have a peaceful sense or a feeling of it.”