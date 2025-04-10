"It's a disaster waiting to happen" Residents verbally abused over "beyond horrendous" parking near Biggleswade school

Mead End outside Biggleswade Academy. Picture: Google Maps

Residents are suffering verbal abuse outside their homes over “beyond horrendous” parking issues in a Biggleswade street near a school, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mead End resident Joanne West told a town council meeting: “My house has been in the family 40-odd years and it’s never been anything like it has in the last two or three years.

“They park where they want to,” she said. “The gaps (along the road) are minimal for the buses. They’ll sit there sounding their horn, as they’ve a schedule to stick to involving pick ups elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s reached a point where we’re being abused outside our own houses. They’ve knocked down some of the posts put there to stop them parking.

“I couldn’t get into my drive because the way two vehicles were parked and they refused to move. There’s also a safety issue for children because there’s no visibility to see over cars.

“It’s a disaster waiting to happen for a child to be run over. The properties on the opposite side benefit from double yellow lines. We’ve got nothing, and no protection for getting in and out. We’d just like some help.”

Presenting a motion to the meeting, town councillor Michael North explained: “We’re familiar with the terrible traffic which occurs at the Biggleswade Academy start and finish hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just the parking. It’s the abuse. Central Bedfordshire Council is the responsible authority and doesn’t seem to be taking action. It’s done things in the past, such as the posts on the grass verge which were mentioned.

“Something needs to be done to stop this. There’s congestion some distance from school. It’s a real problem. We should write to the relevant people in CBC and urge them to take action.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan warned: “If there are offences happening, Bedfordshire Police should be actively involved and policing the situation.

“We should copy in the headteacher at the academy, asking for parents to be reminded of their obligations, and also contact the local chief inspector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead said: “The school is aware of the situation and has teaching staff monitoring the parking, which they aren’t obliged to do.

“It’s funded plastic men on the verges, which have been driven over, and had year five students with clipboards to shame parents into not parking there. We need to work with the school. We should include Kitelands Road, as well.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell added: “It’s a police issue for safety reasons, as well as putting in double yellow lines and making sure they’re enforced.”

Acknowledging some double yellow lines are there already, mayor Mark Foster suggested: “We should be encouraging the highways parking enforcement team to visit over a period of time, so people illegally parking suffer as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s difficult as a parent, but it’s about parking legally and safely. We need to reduce the risk of an accident in Mead End and Kitelands Road.”

The town council unanimously agreed to support a motion to write formally to CBC about this issue, copying in the school, Bedfordshire Police and CBC ward councillors.