Ivel Valley School and College

A Central Bedfordshire councillor has raised concerns over the expansion of Ivel Valley School, as the administration admits that key decisions may not be finalised before the budget debate on February 27.

Councillor Steve Owen (The Independent Alliance, Leighton Linslade West), executive member for children’s services, updated the Corporate Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee on February 11.

“I am waiting for a briefing from Dan Newbolt, the SEND director in children’s services about timelines,” councillor Owen said.

“My working assumption at the moment is that we won’t have complete clarity on the preferred option, and a good work up of the reasons for that option, in time for the budget debate.

“And that is all part of, as I see it, of the task of working through these options and coming up with the one that is best and most appropriate to deliver the 330 places within the budget envelope.

“The working assumption is not that we’re going to let ourselves in for a limitless spend level on Ivel Valley School.

“Because the budget is very tight, and because there are other valid calls for other projects.”

He added that once ready the report would go to the Executive and then probably to either the SEND sub-committee or Children’s Services, “at a special meeting if necessary”.

“But I think we will be doing extraordinarily well if we had everything stood up and all the ducks lined up in a row in time for the budget debate,” he said.

“And I know that brings discomfort for the budget debate, but I don’t see us doing better than that at the moment.”

Councillor Hayley Whitaker (The Central Bedfordshire Community Network, Biggleswade West) shared her concerns about not having “sufficient information” to vote on the budget.

“I know councillor Owen that you’re not going to have a fully formed, wonderful, and fully fledged plan,” she said.

“But I think letting members know where you are up to with more detail than we currently have would be, I think, very helpful on the run up to the budget.”

Councillor Owen said: “12 months ago at the budget debate we put Ivel Valley School in the budget at £40 or 41 million, and we did it without spreading out on the table in front of members detailed plans and architect specifications, and all the rest of it.

“Councillor Whitaker will recall that because she was in charge of the portfolio at the time.”

Councillor Whitaker said: “The difference for me is that the head teacher has come to the SEND Sub-Committee and Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny [Committee] and raised concerns over what is being proposed.

“And I think the chair of governors has written a very public letter about it.

“What’s changed this year compared to last year is that concerns are being raised by the school.

“This is about the school now saying what it potentially was going to be delivered wasn’t going to be good enough.

“And that’s why we’re all taking a greater interest.”