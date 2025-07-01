File photo of children in a classroom

A social media row has overshadowed a local authority’s plans to open a new specialist primary school in Central Bedfordshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This facility for children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs will offer up to 50 places at the former Pulloxhill Lower School site – eventually.

But after news of the planned development broke on social media, Central Bedfordshire SEND Action Group wrote an open letter to CBC chief executive Marcel Coiffait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group expressed “serious concerns about the lack of transparency in the committee paper concerning the new provision at Pulloxhill School, as well as the spread of misleading information” by councillors on social media.

The development would become a satellite of Larwood School in Stevenage, which is operated by Brighter Futures Education Trust, according to Central Bedfordshire Council.

An initial intake is planned for the 2025/26 academic year, but will be based at Beech Road in Dunstable for up to two years, said the local authority.

“This would enable renovation work to be completed at the CBC-owned asset at Pulloxhill, which is well-suited to educational use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These proposals offer a cost-effective response to the rising demand for specialist places, which could save the council between £1.24m and £2.6m a year compared to the cost of independent placements.

“If the project is endorsed by CBC’s children’s services overview and scrutiny SEND sub-committee next week, (July 8) the executive would then make its decision in August.

“Subject to public consultation outcomes and committee approval, the phased revamp of the Pulloxhill site would be tailored to SEMH needs, with features such as suitable learning spaces, accessibility and enhanced security.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen said: “This is a smart proposal meeting both our financial and moral duty to provide high-quality education for children with complex needs, closer to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It makes use of a current site, responds directly to parental feedback and significantly reduces reliance on expensive out-of-area placements.

“We know some families are concerned about the future of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision in Central Bedfordshire. That’s why I want to be clear,” added the executive member for children and families councillor Owen. “This is just one piece of a broader strategy.

“We’ll be arranging a consultation for Ivel Valley School and College in Biggleswade later this year, which includes proposals that could also free up millions to invest in much-needed SEND provision across the wider area.”

Central Bedfordshire SEND Action Group said: “Independent councillors fail to mention that this offer will be based in Dunstable initially, 13 miles away from Pulloxhill. This is a fundamental omission that misleads families and distorts expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The committee paper itself refers to the Beech Road site, without indicating it’s in Dunstable and doesn’t identify it as the former Chiltern School. It refers to it ambiguously as ‘a former special school site’.

“We’re hearing directly from families affected already, with one parent’s child expected to attend the Larwood Stevenage site, then move to Dunstable and finally to Pulloxhill.That’s an unsettling and unstable path for any child, particularly those with additional needs.

“This kind of political spin has no place in decisions which affect the lives of vulnerable children and their families.”

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker posted on Facebook: “Up to 50 extra SEN primary places will become available in Pulloxhill, which will help reduce the number of local children being ‘bused’ and ‘taxied’ to school.”