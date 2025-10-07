Long list of infrastructure demands must be part of 40k-home project for Tempsford

Tempsford could receive 40,000 new homes after being identified in a Government report as a priority location for a new town

A lengthy list of infrastructure demands is set to be proposed to the government, if plans to transform the Tempsford area into a new town with 40,000 new homes go ahead, according to a local authority report.

Lessons need to be learned from the Wixams development on the outskirts of Bedford, said the report to an extraordinary Central Bedfordshire Council meeting this week.

The government announced its list of preferred new towns at the end of last month and a project at Tempsford was among those nominated.

“It’s clear the government intends to progress this development at pace,” explained the report. “To achieve the best outcomes for our residents, it’s essential that the council engages proactively and constructively with government departments as the plans evolve.

“The government has recognised that full consultation with residents affected is vital, while each scheme must be infrastructure-led and benefit from best practice and successes in new town and urban design.

“Any project considered at Tempsford must be led by:

delivery of a flood mitigation and environmental improvement plan benefiting Tempsford and surrounding towns and villages;

the views and local knowledge of Tempsford residents and those of surrounding towns and villages;

timely and guaranteed provision of the East Coast Main Line railway stations as a fundamental basis for sustainable travel;

upgrades to the A1 from Buckden to Biggleswade and the grade separation of the four remaining roundabouts and improvements to other roads as required;

a sustainable development with comprehensive active and public transport networks;

providing full health services, including a new hospital and GP surgeries with the necessary staff;

delivery of educational facilities, such as early years, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), post-16, as well as further and higher education;

the highest standards for indoor and outdoor leisure facilities;

and academic arrangements to support the aspirations for development of life sciences and other industries within the new town.”

A motion is due to be presented to an extraordinary CBC meeting on Thursday (Oct 9th). It recommends the council acknowledges the government’s intention to develop a new town at Tempsford and welcomes the opportunity to engage constructively as plans develop.

It calls on the local authority to recognise the potential of this development as an economic driver for Central Bedfordshire and the surrounding region, and the potential for this development to help meet CBC’s targets for housing provision.

The motion also requires the council to work with members, town and parish councils and residents to understand lessons learnt from current new towns and strategic developments, such as Wixams and Northstowe, to feed into any development plans.

The political group leaders would be asked to write to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government confirming “CBC’s intention to work closely and effectively with the government department to facilitate the delivery of the new town and achieve maximum benefits for current and future new residents of Central Bedfordshire”, added the report.

A working group to advise council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny and support senior officers would be set up immediately to include all political group leaders, and meet regularly as talks with government progress.