Make a difference to your community as Sandy Town Council seeks new councillor

Sandy Town Council offices.

Sandy Town Council is looking to co-opt a new councillor for the Fallowfield Ward.

The council has welcomed three new members – Susannah Baker, Briony Blackley and Archie Effiong – is still looking for one more person to join.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A town council spokesperson said: “If you think you could make a difference in your community, you can stand to become a councillor and be an active part of the council as early as mid-September. If you are passionate about transforming Sandy and representing the people’s opinion, then you are who we’re looking for! Come along with your enthusiasm and experience and join a larger group of 20,000 local councillors in England who make decisions in their areas.”

You don't need any special qualifications to become a councillor – though work experience and relevant qualifications are welcomed, but you must be over 18, an elector, live or work in or near Sandy and be a citizen of the EU or the Commonwealth.

However, you cannot become a councillor if you work for another authority in a politically restrictive post, or work for the town council; are the subject of a bankruptcy restrictions order or interim order; have been sentenced to prison for three months or more in the past five years; or have been convicted of a corrupt or illegal practice by an election court.