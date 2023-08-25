News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Make a difference to your community as Sandy Town Council seeks new councillor

There’s a vacancy in the Fallowfield ward
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST
Sandy Town Council offices.Sandy Town Council offices.
Sandy Town Council offices.

Sandy Town Council is looking to co-opt a new councillor for the Fallowfield Ward.

The council has welcomed three new members – Susannah Baker, Briony Blackley and Archie Effiong – is still looking for one more person to join.

A town council spokesperson said: “If you think you could make a difference in your community, you can stand to become a councillor and be an active part of the council as early as mid-September. If you are passionate about transforming Sandy and representing the people’s opinion, then you are who we’re looking for! Come along with your enthusiasm and experience and join a larger group of 20,000 local councillors in England who make decisions in their areas.”

You don't need any special qualifications to become a councillor – though work experience and relevant qualifications are welcomed, but you must be over 18, an elector, live or work in or near Sandy and be a citizen of the EU or the Commonwealth.

However, you cannot become a councillor if you work for another authority in a politically restrictive post, or work for the town council; are the subject of a bankruptcy restrictions order or interim order; have been sentenced to prison for three months or more in the past five years; or have been convicted of a corrupt or illegal practice by an election court.

For more information or an application form email [email protected] or visit the town council offices at 10 Cambridge Road. The closing date for submissions is Friday, September 8 – with the council planning to select its new member on Monday, September 18.

Related topics:Sandy Town CouncilEngland