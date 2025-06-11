Mayor of Biggleswade reveals his chosen charities to get fundraising boost

Councillor Jonathan Woodhead wearing the mayoral chain

New mayor of Biggleswade Jonathan Woodhead has chosen two charities to benefit from fundraising during the current civic year.

The mayor’s charities are Biggleswade Good Neighbours and the Magpas Air ambulance, councillor Woodhead told a town council meeting.

Biggleswade Good Neighbours provides a link for those who need support with volunteers, such as offering lifts, befriending, running errands and prescription pick-ups.

Councillor Woodhead opted to support that “after hearing about the 28 per cent increase in demand the organisation has had on last year, and the continuing pressure on their services in a voluntary capacity”, he said.

Magpas Air Ambulance is a registered charity that operates a helicopter emergency medical service in the east of England.

“Many of you know the air ambulance services aren’t publicly funded in the UK,” he explained. “They’re run on charitable donations. Hopefully throughout the year we can run a number of events which help both of those charities which support people locally in different ways.”

Councillor Woodhead mentioned in his acceptance speech at the council’s annual meeting how he hopes that everyone “can make the town a stronger, healthier and even happier place” during the next year.

His commitments have begun and he described it as “a busy start to the civic year”, as he attended events including the Jones’ Fitness 5k run in the town and the Biggleswade community carnival annual duck race.

Councillor Woodhead replaced former Central Bedfordshire Council councillor Mark Foster as mayor, who held the role since May 2023.

During his acceptance speech last month, he added: “As part of the mayoral year, I’m keen to highlight many of our charities, organisations and companies in our town, which don’t often get the spotlight.

“So please let me know if there are groups, which aren’t getting the credit they deserve throughout the year.”