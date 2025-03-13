'More Phantom Menace than A New Hope' - Phase 1 of Stotfold housing plan approved despite concerns

Land south of Arlesey Road, Stotfold. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council planning application

Part of a housing project, granted in outline on appeal by a planning inspector, is to go ahead in Stotfold, despite residents’ fears around increased traffic close to two neighbouring schools.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cala Homes Chiltern Limited submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council for up to 81 homes on land south of Arlesey Road, as one of three plots of land from the initial scheme.

There are six one-bed flats, six two-bedroom apartments, ten two-bed homes, as well as 35 three-bedroom, 20 four-bed and four five-bedroom houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These properties would mostly be two-storey in height, although 22 houses and the two blocks of flats will be two-and-a-half storey.

The whole development includes an integrated care village with community facilities, 27 acres of public open space, landscaping and 205 parking spaces.

It also features Pix Brook flood mitigation proposals, play areas, the creation of a biodiversity habitat, access from Arlesey Road and other works.

There were concerns over extra traffic in an area where a significant number of children walk to school, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application seeks reserved matters approval for 81 properties,” said the report. “It provides 35 per cent affordable accommodation.

“Outline planning permission was granted at appeal in August 2022 for a development of up to 181 properties across the whole site. A further application was approved in January 2024 to allow a phased delivery.

“This reserved matters application is for area one, which is a ten-acre arable field located between Arlesey Road to the north and Pix Brook to the south.

“Etonbury Woodland containing Etonbury Academy is to the west and is a distinctive landscape feature, which with Pix Brook influences design development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars Wars aficionado and Central Bedfordshire Community Network Stotfold councillor Kathryn Woodfine labelled it ‘more Phantom Menace than A New Hope, as part one of the trilogy’, having called in the application.

“Stotfold Town Council and Arlesey Town Council have objected, along with 16 residents,” she told the committee. “Their main concern is the safety around increased traffic in an area where many children congregate to travel to Pix Brook Academy and Etonbury,” she explained. “There should be more traffic calming measures.”

Independent Arlesey and Fairfield councillor Jodie Chillery added: “This development sits slap bang in the middle of the access between these two schools.

“You’ve got children travelling from both directions going past the site. It’s a unique situation, as often everyone travels in the same direction to a school. This creates a road they must cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keeping that access road as safe as it possibly can be is more imperative here than it might ordinarily be.”

Planning manager for housebuilders Cala Homes Jack Brudenell described it as delivering the first phase of the outline consent, saying: “Our team has worked with officers to ensure the site is safe and accessible to all, and there are no objections from the highways authority.

“Extensive open space has been provided, including an integrated play area for children. From the sustainability perspective, the site will be entirely fossil fuel free.

“This is appropriate for this location and will deliver much-needed new homes at a time when the council can’t show a five-year land supply.”

Councillors approved the development, with nine votes in favour and two abstentions.