Much-loved Biggleswade funfair forced to shut on opening day last summer is set to return this year

A funfair forced to close on its opening day in Biggleswade last summer appears set to be staged again next month.

The J W Harris and Sons funfair at Eagle Farm Road was halted last August by the town council over paperwork issues.

An event management plan is being prepared to address noise and parking management concerns raised by residents 12 months ago.

Land off Eagle Farm Road and, inset, a fairground. Google/Stock image.

Any music is to be kept low to avoid disturbance to residents and will have to cease if there are complaints, according to a council report.

“There’s a risk of dangerous parking on Eagle Farm Road, Sorrell Way and the surrounding streets,” said the report.

“Officers have included a requirement in the third-party agreement that signs are placed on the fencing along Eagle Farm Road and traffic cones placed along Sorrell Way to deter parking.

“The safety advisory group has thoroughly reviewed and sanctioned the safety documentation submitted by the organiser and has made no advisories or comments.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini said: “Officers have stressed to the organiser toilet facilities are needed, and to keep entrances and exits clear for emergency vehicle access at all times.

“We’re waiting for a response on those points. We’ve received documents from the organiser about public liability insurance and testing certificates for each of the amusement rides.

“They’re covered and we’re covered through a third-party agreement. A copy will be sent to the safety advisory group, which is satisfied with the event.

“Toilets were deemed unnecessary by the organiser given the average visitor would stay for an hour or two.

“We as officers feel that’s unsatisfactory, although the safety advisory group didn’t flag up the issue.”

Town councillor Jo Jones asked: “Can we use the Stratton Upper School car park?”

Mr Hosseini replied: “We’ve not approached the school on this occasion. We’re encouraging the organiser to put ‘no parking’ signs along the approach roads.

“But there’s not much we can do in enforcement terms, other than ensure the emergency access points are clear.”

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead mentioned the potential for events coinciding with the funfair at The Weatherley Centre, as well as the school.

“I hope that’s been taken into consideration,” he warned. “If the school felt obliged to provide parking, it would want some financial recompense.

“I find it amazing Harris and Sons hasn’t even considered toilets. A larger part of the audience will be children and young people. Hopefully that will be resolved.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell added: “Someone needs to talk to the school and The Weatherley Centre. There are quite a few spaces just inside the gates, if they’re open, which people will use to park.

“I think for me the toilets are a deal breaker because we know what’s going to happen. People might have been in the pub for a couple of hours beforehand and then what will they do? It won’t be pleasant for residents living around that area.”